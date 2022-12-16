Read full article on original website
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
10 Places to Order Christmas To Go In Chicago
The jolliest day is right around the corner, and we know you have big plans for your Christmas Eve dinner. However, if you plan on cozying up at home, here are 10+ places to order your Christmas to go brunch, dinner, even dessert in Chicago! After all, it’s cold, it’s snowy, who’d want to leave their house if they don’t have to? I know I’m getting my fluffy blanket and movie marathon queue ready!
Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Chicago
Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images. As 2022 finally (finally) winds down, it’s time to start thinking about how to ring in the New Year. Chicago restaurants and bars are here to help by putting together special menus and events so that folks can celebrate in style. Enjoy fine-dining feasts, open bar packages, bottles of bubbly, and much more. Everyone deserves to treat themselves for making it through another long and arduous year.
Lexington Betty Smokehouse in Pullman
Why would a barbecue restaurant not serve ribs in Chicago?. “I think rib tips represent Chicago-style barbecue,” said Dominique Leach, chef and owner of Lexington Betty Smokehouse in the Pullman neighborhood. “And I just want to continue to push the narrative that Chicago is worth talking about when it comes to barbecue.”
Christmas, Hanukkah events, food and celebrations in Chicago
While perhaps not quite meeting the breakneck production pace of Santa’s elves, we at the Chicago Tribune have been merrily working away to share all the best and brightest elements of the holiday season in Chicago. Whether it’s finding the best light shows in town, helping to plan your...
Christmas 2022 specials, takeout from Chicago-area restaurants
Chicago goes all out when it comes to celebrating the holiday season, with spectacular light displays, parades and theatrical productions. The area’s restaurants get just as festive, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feasts available to either dine-in or take out if you prefer to celebrate at home. The...
7 Unique Gift Ideas from Chicago Businesses
Honestly, why would you EVER turn to Walmart or Amazon when there are plenty of Chicago small businesses with brilliant inventories and definitely could use your support this holiday season, right? This list is for you if you’re exploring unique gift ideas from Chicago businesses. Whether artisan goods, underrated food-related gifts, or pampering services, there’s something for everyone.
What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?
Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Man dead after Auburn Gresham shooting inside barber shop: Chicago police
Chicago police said someone wearing all black and a black ski mask walked into a barber shop Tuesday night and fatally shot a 32-year-old.
North Side records store closes after two decades
A Lincoln Park record shop has closed its doors after two decades on Clark Street. A steady stream of customers has been coming into Dave’s Records since Dave Crain announced on Election Day that he was permanently closing Sunday night.
For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow
The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
Explore Soule 2, now open in North Lawndale
One of the most anticipated openings of the year happened over the weekend when the second location of Soule debuted in North Lawndale. The first iteration opened in 2017 in West Town, a blend of creole and soul food with dishes like shrimp and grits, jerk chicken wings, and fried catfish. The restaurant provided a casual level of sophistication in a come-as-you-are atmosphere that was also BYO. Black ownership made a difference in flavors and in making customers feel welcome on the North Side, and Soule soon became a celebrity hangout for rappers and athletes.
Musical adaptation of ‘Almost Famous’ will close on Broadway – Chicago Tribune
NEW YORK — “Almost Famous,” a stage adaptation of the acclaimed 2000 film about a teenager who travels with a rock band while endeavoring to become a music journalist, will close on Broadway on Jan. 8 after an unsuccessfully short run. The musical, which had one of...
Chicago shooting outside Mariano's leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking lot outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Area Three detectives are investigating.
See all the names for 2022
As we near the end of 2022, the writers and critics of A&E take a look back on the year to celebrate some people who have made a difference when it comes to the arts. “2022 has been something of a banner year for this Chicago-based trio,” writes Britt Julious. The band released “Blue Skies,” their fourth and most celebrated record yet.
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location
In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
Chicago man accused of shooting another man on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man on the Near West Side last month. Travis Embrey, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, he was identified as the offender who shot and injured a 26-year-old man in the 1300...
$500 Chicago Relief Checks: Application Deadline Extended
If you missed the deadline to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, don’t worry. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services have extended the deadline to apply for the Chicago relief checks. Applicants now have until December 31 to apply for the relief check. Chicago Resiliency...
Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen
CHICAGO (CBS) – A single mom from Chicago is going to have a happy holidays after the generosity of a CBS 2 viewer.We told you about Tina Swopes on Friday. She had her Kia car stolen.She got it back, all busted up. Now it's in the repair shop and she's stuck with a $1,500 a month rental.She wasn't going to be able to afford Christmas gifts, until a mystery caller saved the day, giving her $400."She called me literally after it aired on the six o'clock news," Swopes said. "She was going to make me cry, because I've never been in a situation like this where I needed help."Now Swopes just needs to find time while her kids are at school, and before the monster storm moves in, to finish that Christmas shopping.
