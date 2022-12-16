ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Knight sworn in as new chief deputy

By Katelin Gandee For the Exchange
 6 days ago
Bryan “BJ” Knight was sworn in as the new chief deputy of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Monday Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has a new chief deputy in office.

Bryan “BJ” Knight was sworn in as the SCSO’s new chief deputy on Monday after it was recently announced that former Chief Travis Harper was going back into retirement.

“Finding someone like BJ is like finding a gold nugget,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “He has a lot of experience in a lot of different departments and has dealt with a lot of different experiences. It was pretty clear after Chief Harper stepped down that BJ deserves to be the next chief.”

Knight graduated from Scotland High in 2002 and began working for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in 2004 after attending Richmond Community College’s criminal justice program. He came to SCSO in 2011, working in the detention center, being promoted to corporal and sergeant within two years. He served as the assistant jail administrator for four years before being promoted to chief jail administrator in 2018. In 2020 he was promoted to major.

“From my first impression of BJ I knew he would move up the ranks here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Kersey said. “He continued to prove himself by doing any of the jobs he was assigned to.”

Kersey added Knight is well known in the community and has mentored many young people in the community as a coach with Laurinburg Optimist and Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

“It’s a lot of responsibility, but I’m looking forward to it,” Knight said. “I’m looking forward to improving what we can improve on and really just a continuation of accountability … never in a million years did I ever think I would be in the chief deputy spot when I first started. I’ve always been the type who just comes in and does their job, and opportunities just kept presenting themselves.”

Knight has over 2,500 hours of training among his many qualifications and holds his advanced law enforcement certificate. His training includes crisis intervention training, field officer training, first-line supervision training, and rapid deployment for emergency responses. In 2013, he was awarded a life-saving commendation.

Knight oversees the SCSO K9 Program and has been a K9 officer for over 10 years. He is also an instructor and teaches basic law enforcement training and the detention officer certification course at Richmond Community College.

As Knight takes on the new role, he said he already has some plans for the SCSO as they enter the next four years with Kersey’s recent re-election.

“We want the continuation of accountability,” Knight said. “We want to be more community involved with our K9s and special operations teams. We want to be more out in the community and doing more community policing … on the financial side of things, we’re going to be more proactive on state and federal grants so that we can make more things happen without it costing the taxpayers.”

Knight added that two grants have already been locked in that will bring over $100,000 for the sheriff’s office to be used for anything law enforcement related.

“It’s a lot of responsibility, but I’m looking forward to it,” Knight said. “I’m looking forward to improving what we can improve on and continuing to support the community.”

