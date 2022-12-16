There always seems to be a Grinch roaming around the area at Christmas time and this year is no exception. This time, a thief pulled up to the Baptist Tabernacle Church on East Kingston Road in Shreveport. The guy popped the tailgate of his older model maroon Chevy Trailblazer and he started loading up the manger scene from in front of the church. The thief loaded up Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph along with the 3 wise men and even the sheep were swiped. Only the angel was left behind.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO