ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highway 98.9

Urgent! Severe Cold Weather Watches Issued For Shreveport

Today is the Winter Solstice for 2022. Simply put, that means it is the first day of Winter, and it looks to be coming in with a vengeance. In advance of the extremely low temperatures expected in the coming forty eight hours, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued statements regarding the temperatures that urge residents to prepare now.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

City of Shreveport Prepared for Harsh Winter Conditions

City of Shreveport crews are hard at work preparing for this week’s inclement weather. Each year, Shreveport Public Works crews prepare for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. They are planning with other City Departments, Parish Public Works Department, and LA DOTD to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?

Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Grinch Steals Baby Jesus from Shreveport Church

There always seems to be a Grinch roaming around the area at Christmas time and this year is no exception. This time, a thief pulled up to the Baptist Tabernacle Church on East Kingston Road in Shreveport. The guy popped the tailgate of his older model maroon Chevy Trailblazer and he started loading up the manger scene from in front of the church. The thief loaded up Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph along with the 3 wise men and even the sheep were swiped. Only the angel was left behind.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road

Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Remember the Year it Snowed During Shreveport’s Indy Bowl?

If you are old enough to remember New Year's Eve in 2000, you probably remember what event occurred that day that put Shreveport in the national spotlight. Texas A&M and Mississippi State University were in town for the annual Independence Bowl which would soon become known all over the country as the "Snow Bowl."
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Firefighters Battle Early Morning Multiplex Fire

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to 922 Gladstone Blvd for a reported house fire this morning at 6:43 a.m. Fire Crews from Station #7 arrived on scene at 6:47 a.m. and reported a single-story wood frame multiplex apartment with heavy smoke and flames visible. Fire fighters searched the multiplex unit...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier Police Investigating Possible Murder on Shed Road

Bossier City Police respond to shooting at Parkland Villa Apartment complex. At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a female...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

How You Can Help Tornado Victims in Caddo Parish

The cleanup continues again today for residents in southwest Caddo Parish which was devastated by a tornado this week. More than 30 homes were destroyed or damaged by this storm. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when the storm roared through. If you want to help folks impacted...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
KEITHVILLE, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy