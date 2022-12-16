Read full article on original website
Urgent! Severe Cold Weather Watches Issued For Shreveport
Today is the Winter Solstice for 2022. Simply put, that means it is the first day of Winter, and it looks to be coming in with a vengeance. In advance of the extremely low temperatures expected in the coming forty eight hours, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued statements regarding the temperatures that urge residents to prepare now.
City of Shreveport Prepared for Harsh Winter Conditions
City of Shreveport crews are hard at work preparing for this week’s inclement weather. Each year, Shreveport Public Works crews prepare for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. They are planning with other City Departments, Parish Public Works Department, and LA DOTD to...
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed
After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
Shreveport Volunteer Network Still Working Hard on Storm Cleanup (VIDEO)
A busy weekend for Shreveport Volunteer Network and other volunteers. SVN posted a video over the weekend of the cleanup efforts near the Keithville-Keachie area after a tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday (12-13-22). Efforts continued through the week, to get the area cleaned up after the storm, and...
Grinch Steals Baby Jesus from Shreveport Church
There always seems to be a Grinch roaming around the area at Christmas time and this year is no exception. This time, a thief pulled up to the Baptist Tabernacle Church on East Kingston Road in Shreveport. The guy popped the tailgate of his older model maroon Chevy Trailblazer and he started loading up the manger scene from in front of the church. The thief loaded up Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph along with the 3 wise men and even the sheep were swiped. Only the angel was left behind.
The 12 Days of Christmas and Their Importance to Mardi Gras
Did you know that the 12 Days of Christmas actually happen after Christmas? And what in the world does Christmas have to do with Mardi Gras? Buckle your seatbelt, because it's one heck of a story. Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it...
Shreveport Here’s How to Prep For Arctic Front Headed Our Way
Friday - Sunny, with a high near 26. Friday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Saturday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Christmas Day - Sunny, with a high near 41. If you look closely...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
The Coldest Independence Bowl Played In Shreveport, So Far
The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is shaping up to be a record breaking game, before the teams even hit town. This year's Indy Bowl could be the coldest of all time. Right now, the Weather Channel is calling for a high temperature of 29 degrees on Friday. Which means...
Remember the Year it Snowed During Shreveport’s Indy Bowl?
If you are old enough to remember New Year's Eve in 2000, you probably remember what event occurred that day that put Shreveport in the national spotlight. Texas A&M and Mississippi State University were in town for the annual Independence Bowl which would soon become known all over the country as the "Snow Bowl."
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Shreveport Firefighters Battle Early Morning Multiplex Fire
The Shreveport Fire Department responded to 922 Gladstone Blvd for a reported house fire this morning at 6:43 a.m. Fire Crews from Station #7 arrived on scene at 6:47 a.m. and reported a single-story wood frame multiplex apartment with heavy smoke and flames visible. Fire fighters searched the multiplex unit...
Feud Over East Bank Management in Bossier Looks to Be Over
Looks like there has been a change of heart by Bossier City leaders on the management of the East Bank District. There's a proposal on the City Council agenda to enter a new agreement with the Bossier Arts Council to manage the East Bank District. The ordinance says "the City...
Bossier Police Investigating Possible Murder on Shed Road
Bossier City Police respond to shooting at Parkland Villa Apartment complex. At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a female...
How You Can Help Tornado Victims in Caddo Parish
The cleanup continues again today for residents in southwest Caddo Parish which was devastated by a tornado this week. More than 30 homes were destroyed or damaged by this storm. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when the storm roared through. If you want to help folks impacted...
Where Can People Get Shelter from Cold in Shreveport?
Frigid temperatures will be rolling into Shreveport Bossier later this week. We will feel the chill Thursday night when our temperature is expected to dip into the teens. But the winds will be blowing pushing the wind chill temp into the single digits. Folks with no place to go will...
Shreveport Loses Jobs from October – But Better than Last Year
Louisiana continues to gain jobs. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more residents of the Bayou State are now working. But Shreveport has lost some jobs from October to November. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says the unemployment rate in November was 3.3%. This is...
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
