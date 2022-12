An international real estate investment management firm has sold a warehouse and surrounding vacant land in Renton for almost twice what the company paid for it. An entity affiliated with Clarion Partners sold the Valley Distribution Center and accompanying land for $120 million, according to King County public records. The buyer was an entity affiliated with LaSalle Investment Management, a real estate investment firm and independent subsidiary of JLL.

RENTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO