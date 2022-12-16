Read full article on original website
Millennial buys apartment on a cruise ship because it's more affordable than living in Southern CaliforniaEllen EastwoodSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Another All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Padres Star Expected To Leave TeamOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway driveRoger MarshSan Diego, CA
Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission
The Crossroads Mission Yuma is seeing an influx of homeless in need of something to eat prior to Christmas, but are not entirely concerned and feel well-prepared at the moment. The post Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission appeared first on KYMA.
eastcountymagazine.org
THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION
December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
Christmas arrives early in Chula Vista thanks to police department
Chula Vista police partnered with community sponsors Monday to make sure local children have the Christmas they deserve.
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
Holtville Fire Department’s 14th Annual ‘Jonny B the EMT Guardian Angel’ event blessed 35 kids
Holtville firefighters have been spreading Christmas cheer to kids in the community for 14 years with the Guardian Angel event. The post Holtville Fire Department’s 14th Annual ‘Jonny B the EMT Guardian Angel’ event blessed 35 kids appeared first on KYMA.
theregistrysocal.com
MG Properties, Rockwood Capital Purchase 379-Unit Apartment Community in San Diego for $185MM
SAN DIEGO — MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator purchased the multifamily community Domain San Diego in a joint venture with Rockwood Capital. Domain San Diego is a 379-unit community that offers renovated studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, competitive community amenities, and...
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
10News photojournalist helps save family from burning home in Encanto
A photojournalist with ABC 10News helped save a sleeping family from a fire that ripped through their home in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood Tuesday Morning, which left them displaced.
Basic Housing Allowance increase impacts San Diego family
On average, the Basic Allowance for Housing or BAH is going up 12 percent, but here in San Diego an enlisted Sailor or Marine will see much more.
MarketInk: End-of-Year Retirements for NBC 7’s Rory Devine, Artie Ojeda
KNSD-TV NBC 7 San Diego has announced the retirements of longtime anchor-and-reporters Rory Devine and Artie Ojeda. Devine, 69, joined NBC 7 as a reporter in 1984, when the station’s call letters were KCST. Her last day is Friday, Dec. 30. Ojeda, 61, has been with station since 1996. His last day is Friday, Dec. 23.
sandiegoville.com
Anchorman Star Will Ferrell Visits San Diego Hotspots
Anchorman star Will Ferrell visited San Diego and among other stops, he ate at one of the city's top destinations for flattop cheeseburgers and NYC-style pizza. Actor and Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell visited The Friendly in San Diego's North Park today, where he reportedly ate a Dirty Flat Top cheeseburger, a daily special sandwich, and shotgunned a Modelo beer with staff. What an absolute legend! The Friendly has two locations in San Diego's North Park, another in Pacific Beach and a fourth set to open early next year off Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa. The restaurant was recently named on our Best Burger List for 2022.
Mountain lion P-22, the 'Hollywood Cat,' is euthanized at SD Zoo
P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego
San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 16-18 – Night Lights
The weather did get in the way a bit (translation: soaked us) last weekend, but this San Diego weekend promises to be dry (with a decided chill) for all your holiday needs, be they entertainment, shopping or chilling with a mug (hot chocolate? Stronger?) in your hands. For instance, the...
thestarnews.com
It wasn’t wedding bells that played
There was something matrimonial about the recent swearing-in ceremonies in National City and Chula Vista Tuesday. While the administration of oaths of office could be viewed as a public declaration of service and fidelity in the way brides and grooms vow fealty to one another, that wasn’t what whispered at me.
Information Sought on El Cajon Man James Ronald Peters Missing Since 1988
Authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who’s been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old. James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to authorities. Peters had moved from his mother’s residence in La Mesa to...
Car crashes into Lemon Grove Mexican restaurant
Employees at one Mexican restaurant in East County got an unexpected visit from a car when it tore through their business.
New Navy ship coming to SD in 2023
A Navy ship is heading to its new home in San Diego.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro City Council reorganization bids welcome to new and farewell to familiar
EL CENTRO — The El Centro city council’s reorganization Thursday, December 15, placed Martha Cardenas-Singh as incoming Mayor of El Centro and Sylvia Marroquin as Mayor Pro-Tem. Newly elected Sonia Carter became the newest member of the city council. Mayor Tomás Oliva was reelected to serve in the...
