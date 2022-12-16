ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KYMA News 11

Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission

The Crossroads Mission Yuma is seeing an influx of homeless in need of something to eat prior to Christmas, but are not entirely concerned and feel well-prepared at the moment. The post Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
eastcountymagazine.org

THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION

December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
EL CAJON, CA
sandiegoville.com

Anchorman Star Will Ferrell Visits San Diego Hotspots

Anchorman star Will Ferrell visited San Diego and among other stops, he ate at one of the city's top destinations for flattop cheeseburgers and NYC-style pizza. Actor and Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell visited The Friendly in San Diego's North Park today, where he reportedly ate a Dirty Flat Top cheeseburger, a daily special sandwich, and shotgunned a Modelo beer with staff. What an absolute legend! The Friendly has two locations in San Diego's North Park, another in Pacific Beach and a fourth set to open early next year off Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa. The restaurant was recently named on our Best Burger List for 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego

San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

It wasn’t wedding bells that played

There was something matrimonial about the recent swearing-in ceremonies in National City and Chula Vista Tuesday. While the administration of oaths of office could be viewed as a public declaration of service and fidelity in the way brides and grooms vow fealty to one another, that wasn’t what whispered at me.
CHULA VISTA, CA

