Anchorman star Will Ferrell visited San Diego and among other stops, he ate at one of the city's top destinations for flattop cheeseburgers and NYC-style pizza. Actor and Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell visited The Friendly in San Diego's North Park today, where he reportedly ate a Dirty Flat Top cheeseburger, a daily special sandwich, and shotgunned a Modelo beer with staff. What an absolute legend! The Friendly has two locations in San Diego's North Park, another in Pacific Beach and a fourth set to open early next year off Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa. The restaurant was recently named on our Best Burger List for 2022.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO