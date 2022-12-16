Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan Is Down a Pickup Truck After His Wife’s Latest Prank, But It’s for a Good Cause [Watch]
In the Bryan household, nobody is safe during the 12 Days of Pranksmas — not even Luke Bryan's pickup truck. Bryan's wife Caroline posted video of Day 4 of Pranksmas on Monday (Dec. 19), and it's a doozy: She teamed up with the E3 Ranch Foundation to steal her country star husband's pickup truck and put it up for auction to benefit a charitable cause.
Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Garb for Theme Night
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
Miranda Lambert and Husband Donate MuttNation Products to Animal Shelters
Miranda Lambert has been helping orphaned animals through her MuttNation foundation for years, and this holiday season, she and her husband Brendan are personally doing their part to support animal shelters. The two recently purchased a large amount of food, toys, beds to donate to local shelters as part of the second annual Mutt Shop for MuttNation.
See Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge’s Stirring ‘Love Walks Through the Rain’ Video
Trace Adkins enlisted celebrated singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge for a song called "Love Walks Through the Rain," and a powerful music video accompanies the thoughtful tune. In the track, written by Mickey Jack Cones, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Kelly Archer, Adkins and Etheridge use a rainstorm to describe the trials one may...
The Real Santa Loves Sending Texts to Children in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. How fun is this! I ran across it and so wish I had this as a kid. Technology has made it possible for Santa Claus to send us texts with photos and videos from the North Pole. This isn't a cartoon thing, but the real jolly fellow.
Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Shares Pics of Their Adorable, Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower [Photos]
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are busy getting ready for the arrival of their first child -- a baby girl -- but the couple recently took some time to celebrate with friends and family at an adorable surprise baby shower, according to a carousel of images that Summer posted on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18).
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reflects on the Christmas Song That Almost Wasn’t
There has long been a magic surrounding The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1982 holiday classic, “Thank God for Kids.” Oaks member Duane Allen knows that magic firsthand: He gets to watch it from the stage each and every night he sings the Christmas hit. “It is a huge...
Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’
As Shania Twain enters into a new chapter in her career, which will include the release of her new album Queen of Me and a major tour, she's looking back on the heartbreak and betrayal she's endured in the past. In a new cover story with People, Twain revisited her divorce from her former producer and husband of 14 years, Robert "Mutt" Lange.
Garth Brooks to Headline 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala
Garth Brooks has added a charitable show to his schedule next year. He'll serve as the headliner for the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala, taking place at ACL Live April 27-28 in Austin, Texas. The Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala is a two-day fundraising event hosted by former Texas...
Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’
Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
Cute Abandoned 3-Week-Old Puppies Will Head to Maine to Find Forever Homes
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it.
Scotty McCreery is Loving Watching His Wife Gabi as a Mom: ‘She’s Really a Natural Nurturer’
Scotty McCreery always suspected that his wife Gabi would make a great mom -- she's even a trained pediatric nurse -- but the singer says nothing compares to watching his wife take care of their newborn son, Avery. "She's amazing. I mean, she's really a natural nurturer," McCreery gushes in...
Did You Know Michael J. Fox Named One of His Daughters After His Favorite New England Town?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of Michael J. Fox, he's most definitely a celebrity that everyone likes. I mean, have you ever heard of anyone saying nasty things about him? He's only in the media when he's going to be in a movie, television show, or is advocating for his Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease. That's something Michael was diagnosed with all the way back in 1991.
Kane Brown Brings a Couple Onstage For a Romantic Dance to ‘Heaven’ [Watch]
Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.
Alan Jackson Announces the Birth of His First Grandchild [Picture]
Alan Jackson is celebrating the arrival of his first grandchild. The singer took to social media on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 15) to share the news that his middle daughter, Ali, and her husband Sam Bradshaw have officially welcomed a son. Jackson's grandson was born on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and on...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Keeps ‘Pranksmas’ Going With a Bloody ‘Initiation’ Gag [Watch]
It's Pranksmas season in Luke Bryan's household, and the gags and goofs are just heating up. Caroline -- the singer's wife, and a notorious prankster -- posted footage to celebrate Day 2 and Day 3 of the annual 12-day tradition over the weekend. Bryan's mom LeClaire was the target of...
