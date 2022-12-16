Read full article on original website
Sharon Becker
The world lost a beloved mother and grandmother on December 13, 2022. Sharon Lee Becker, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice after a brief illness. Sharon was born October 5, 1942, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Mildred and Gottlieb Knatz. Growing up in an...
John Posewitz
John M. Posewitz, 89, of Sheboygan, passed away at Sheboygan Senior Community on Thursday, December 15, 2022. John was born in Sheboygan to the late John and Marie (Yekenevicz) Posewitz on July 28, 1933. He attended Sheboygan Central High School and graduated from UW-Stout with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Education. He honorably served our country in the Army from 1956-1958 in Korea.
Sylvia Ramminger
Sylvia Ramminger, 83, of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Sylvia was born on June 9, 1939 in Kiel, daughter of the late Elmer and Lorena (Weber) Diefenthaler. She. attended school in Kiel, and graduated from Kiel High School. On September 26, 1959 she was united in.
Red Cross, AFSCME Now Feeling the Holiday Spirit with New Agreement – Blood Drives are On
An impasse that had threatened to interrupt the Red Cross’ largest blood drive of the year in Wisconsin has come to a resolution in time to keep the gift of life flowing. AFSCME Locals 1205 and 1558 ratified new contracts with the American Red Cross late last week, ending 16 months of negotiation attempts and calling off the strike that had been scheduled later this week. The 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive on Friday takes place at the Red Cross’ six Wisconsin facilities.
Major Winter Storm Still Evolving, But Looks To Hit Hard Everywhere Nearby
Major winter storms are notorious in the way they seem to change by the hour, and the event predicted to impact the Sheboygan and surrounding areas is no exception. National Weather Service Forecasters have lowered snowfall projections slightly for the Sheboygan area, but one thing is becoming apparent: no matter where you are within 100 miles or so from Sheboygan, travel will become difficult to impossible by Friday morning. Snowfall amounts aside, the larger hazard, by far, will be blizzard or near blizzard conditions. While snowfall totals could easily be anywhere from 6-12 inches for the duration of the storm, a blizzard, by definition, happens when sustained winds of 35 miles per hour or higher create blowing snow with visibilities of a quarter mile or less for at least three hours, and all those ingredients appear to be in store from Sheboygan County southward.
