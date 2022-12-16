Major winter storms are notorious in the way they seem to change by the hour, and the event predicted to impact the Sheboygan and surrounding areas is no exception. National Weather Service Forecasters have lowered snowfall projections slightly for the Sheboygan area, but one thing is becoming apparent: no matter where you are within 100 miles or so from Sheboygan, travel will become difficult to impossible by Friday morning. Snowfall amounts aside, the larger hazard, by far, will be blizzard or near blizzard conditions. While snowfall totals could easily be anywhere from 6-12 inches for the duration of the storm, a blizzard, by definition, happens when sustained winds of 35 miles per hour or higher create blowing snow with visibilities of a quarter mile or less for at least three hours, and all those ingredients appear to be in store from Sheboygan County southward.

