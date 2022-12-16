Luke Grimes From ‘Yellowstone’ Makes Country Music Debut With ‘No Horse to Ride’ [Listen]

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Goes Full ‘Rodeo Mama’ in Eye-catching New Pic
While kicking off a new week, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille shared some images of the recent photoshoot she participated in with New York Magazine. “Rodeo mama for NYMag,” the Yellowstone actress declared in the post, which features images of her dressed as a cowboy for the photoshoot. Asbille recently...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Wife Drops Awesome Pics From Montana ‘Getaway’
“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues went on a Montana getaway recently, and Rodrigues shared some photos from their stay-cation on Instagram. She tagged the Green O in Greenough, Montana, and posted a few photos of the lodgings from their trip. “Quick getaway,” Bianca wrote on...
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Listen: Luke Grimes releases debut single 'No Horse to Ride'
Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on "Yellowstone," released the song "No Horse to Ride."
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene
The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
Lainey Wilson Opens Up About the Challenges of Her ‘Yellowstone’ Kiss Scene
While promoting Season 5 of Yellowstone, country music hitmaker Lainey Wilson opened up about the challenges she had when it came to her kissing scene with Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand, Ryan. “I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Lainey Wilson told USA Today about the kissing scene....
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show?
Do the Yellowstone actors’ salaries make them richer than the Duttons themselves? Just about, and especially in icon Kevin Costner‘s... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show? appeared first on Outsider.
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
Milburn Stone Admitted the First Thing He Bought With His ‘Gunsmoke’ Money
Actor Milburn Stone once said how he decided to spend the money he earned from his success on the hit television show 'Gunsmoke.'
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals the Show’s First LGBT Character
John Dutton's assistant Clara Brewer is the first LGBT character in 'Yellowstone.'
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon’s Post Has Fans in a Frenzy About Possible Episode 4 Spoiler
“Yellowstone” star Jen Landon recently posted a photo on Instagram of her in character as Teeter, and fans are wondering... The post ‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon’s Post Has Fans in a Frenzy About Possible Episode 4 Spoiler appeared first on Outsider.
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Reveal Which Actor They Would ‘Not’ Fist Fight
The Bunkhouse Boys are back for another breakdown of “Yellowstone,” this time talking about episode 3 and the epic bar fight at the end. They also take a moment to discuss who they would and wouldn’t take in a fistfight. The Stories from the Bunkhouse video opens...
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Yellowstone'
Season five, episode four of "Yellowstone," titled "Horses in Heaven," saw Beth learn some huge secrets and John welcome back an old flame.
‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Cancels TV Event Over ‘Contract Issues’
Bad news from Forrie J. Smith. The Yellowstone star took to his Instagram account on Friday (December 9th) to announce that he has to cancel a TV event over contract issues. In his latest social media post, the Yellowstone actor shared the bad news. “CANCEL ALERT!! Because of contract issues, I will not be part of Wild Rides TV…” he wrote. “Too bad. I had some great stuff! Apologies Morals over $$.”
‘1923’ Premiere Reveals Shocking, Gnarly Death by Leopard
1923 properly introduces us to Spencer Dutton, and his might be the most violent story of the entire Yellowstone legacy. If you don’t remember a Spencer Dutton prior to 1923, you’re not crazy. The only time we’ve spent with this character is in brief Yellowstone Season 4 flashbacks to a time following 1883‘s events. Within, we learned that 1883’s James and Margaret Dutton had a second son, Spencer, after their first, John.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0