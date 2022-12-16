ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

ocala-news.com

Man jailed after attempting to break into Marion County home

A 44-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to break into a local residence. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9200 block of NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a burglary incident. According to the MCSO report, a security company had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that an audible motion alarm was coming from the kitchen and back door of the residence.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
leesburg-news.com

Defective tag light leads to Leesburg man’s arrest

A defective tag light led to a Leesburg man’s arrest. A Fruitland Park officer was on traffic patrol early Monday evening in the area of West Berckman Street and Rose Avenue when he observed a whiteFord pickup eastbound on West Berckman Street without a tag light visible from 50 feet away. The officer started to follow the truck and turned off his patrol car’s headlights to confirm that the license plate was not illuminated.
LEESBURG, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Sheriff Marcos Lopez and OCSO Update on Human Remains Investigation

Osceola County, FL – — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kissimmee to investigate human remains found in the area. Clothes were found on the remains, including men’s underwear, leading investigators to suspect the remains are likely of an adult male. Other personal items were found with the remains that appeared to match items belonging to a missing person previously reported to law enforcement from another county. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the missing person’s family with this information, but a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been confirmed.
KISSIMMEE, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
OCALA, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

VSO Deputy Suspended After Off-Duty DUI Arrest

Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy Julia Curtin was arrested off-duty on Saturday on DUI charges in Seminole County. Curtin was reportedly driving erratically, leading to her being pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident took place on I-4 near SR-46. The VSO released their own statement on the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident

OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police

MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
MAITLAND, FL

