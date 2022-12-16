Read full article on original website
Man arrested for weapon charge after his wife was found shot in her Altamonte Springs apartment
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for having a weapon after the death of his wife. This happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Ballard Street. Deputies said that the victim, Brandi...
WESH
Armed robbery in Flagler County under investigation, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said an armed robbery is being investigated. According to deputies, the robbery happened in Palm Coast on Monday at a Mobil gas station located on Pine Lakes Parkway. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them at...
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after attempting to break into Marion County home
A 44-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to break into a local residence. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9200 block of NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a burglary incident. According to the MCSO report, a security company had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that an audible motion alarm was coming from the kitchen and back door of the residence.
14-year-old boy from Flagler County arrested after threatening school shooting
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy from Flagler County has been charged after deputies say he sent messages referencing a school shooting at Buddy Taylor Middle School (BTMS) through Instagram to fellow students. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a parent of a fellow student found the messages,...
Orlando police investigate the death of a couple after apparent murder-suicide inside their home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
leesburg-news.com
Defective tag light leads to Leesburg man’s arrest
A defective tag light led to a Leesburg man’s arrest. A Fruitland Park officer was on traffic patrol early Monday evening in the area of West Berckman Street and Rose Avenue when he observed a whiteFord pickup eastbound on West Berckman Street without a tag light visible from 50 feet away. The officer started to follow the truck and turned off his patrol car’s headlights to confirm that the license plate was not illuminated.
Fla. teen allegedly stabbed mother because she was 'on his case' about cleaning room
COCOA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 17-year-old suspect stands accused of beating and trying to fatally stab his mother. According to a news release from the Cocoa Police Department, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, detectives learned about a missing juvenile who ran off with her 17-year-old boyfriend after he allegedly tried to kill the victim at a home on Japonica Lane.
osceolasheriff.org
Sheriff Marcos Lopez and OCSO Update on Human Remains Investigation
Osceola County, FL – — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kissimmee to investigate human remains found in the area. Clothes were found on the remains, including men’s underwear, leading investigators to suspect the remains are likely of an adult male. Other personal items were found with the remains that appeared to match items belonging to a missing person previously reported to law enforcement from another county. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the missing person’s family with this information, but a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been confirmed.
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
fox35orlando.com
Investigators search for armed man accused of robbing Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of armed robbery of a gas station in the Ormond Beach area Monday night. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the Chevron station on Ocean Shore Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.
newsdaytonabeach.com
VSO Deputy Suspended After Off-Duty DUI Arrest
Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy Julia Curtin was arrested off-duty on Saturday on DUI charges in Seminole County. Curtin was reportedly driving erratically, leading to her being pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident took place on I-4 near SR-46. The VSO released their own statement on the...
WESH
Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
Casselberry police ask for help finding truck involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police released video of a truck Monday they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. Officers are asking for the community’s help to find the black pickup truck seen on traffic camera footage in the area immediately following the crash. >>>...
Orlando police respond to reported shooting at apartment complex near Rosemont
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Rosemont area. Officers were called out to check a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. at The Isle apartments on Long Road. Police tape and squad cars were at an apartment complex for hours as officers...
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
wogx.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Caught on camera: Florida cop treated for overdose after fentanyl exposure
(Editor’s note: The video above includes police body cam footage of Officer Courtney Bannick after she was exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop. It may be difficult for some to watch.) A Florida police officer who was revived with NARCAN after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic...
click orlando
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
fox35orlando.com
SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police
MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
