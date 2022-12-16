ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Misses on Four-Star WR Chance Fitzgerald

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
 5 days ago

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

3:30 PM

A four-star wide receiver from Nashville, Tennessee put Pitt in his top 12 a while back but opted for a different ACC school instead. Chance Fitzgerald, the No. 49 receiver in the 2023 class is a Virginia Tech Hokie. He visited Blacksburg this month and head coach Brent Pry paid him a visit this week to lock things down.

The Panthers still have some good wideouts - Lamar Seymore and Kenny Johnson - locked down, so this isn't as big a loss as it could have been. Pitt's looking to add to their receiver corps through the transfer portal primarily.

1:30 PM

Before he flew out west to visit his newest quarterback, Narduzzi made one last stop in the Sunshine State to meet with 6'6, 301-pound offensive line prospect Tai Ray. Ray, a three-star prospect from Apopka, Florida is playing in a state championship game and his future coaches stopped by to wish him well.

8:30 AM

Pat Narduzzi was out in California yesterday, meeting with his latest quarterback commit, 2023 three-star Ty Diffenbach. The pictures give you a pretty good idea of the size Pitt is working with in Diffenbach.

According to a report from Panther Lair's Chris Peak , Narduzzi was looking to get some weapons for Diffenbach and his fellow Panthers quarterbacks as well. He visited with UNLV transfer Kyle Williams, three-star St. John Bosco wideout Israel Polk and four-star tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson. Look for Williams and Polk to both make official visits to Pittsburgh this weekend. Johnson has already visited, but seems like a long shot with a lot of other schools in the mix.

7:00 AM

Today, it's not uncommon to see high school recruits abandon commitments to new schools. Pitt's been burned by and benefited from that very fact this cycle. But Pat Narduzzi and company can rest easy that at least one of their commits is solidly a Panther.

Three-star athlete Rasheem Biles, the No. 26 player in Ohio according to 247 Sports, said in no uncertain terms that he is fully pledged to the Panthers.

Narduzzi took trips down south this past week, hoping to draw more reactions like Biles's from recruits like Shadarian Harrison and Jesse Anderson. The fruits of that labor won't materialize until next week when those verbal pledges become signatures on national letters of intent.

