Urgent! Severe Cold Weather Watches Issued For Shreveport
Today is the Winter Solstice for 2022. Simply put, that means it is the first day of Winter, and it looks to be coming in with a vengeance. In advance of the extremely low temperatures expected in the coming forty eight hours, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued statements regarding the temperatures that urge residents to prepare now.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
ktalnews.com
City of Shreveport braces for arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mayor’s office says city crews are hard at work preparing for the arrival of a powerful arctic cold front later this week. The mayor’s office says crews prepare each year for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. According to a statement released late Monday afternoon, the city public works department is coordinating with other city departments as well as the parish public works department and the Louisiana DOTD to coordinate the appropriate response to Winter Storm Elliott.
Grinch Steals Baby Jesus from Shreveport Church
There always seems to be a Grinch roaming around the area at Christmas time and this year is no exception. This time, a thief pulled up to the Baptist Tabernacle Church on East Kingston Road in Shreveport. The guy popped the tailgate of his older model maroon Chevy Trailblazer and he started loading up the manger scene from in front of the church. The thief loaded up Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph along with the 3 wise men and even the sheep were swiped. Only the angel was left behind.
KSLA
Caddo residents hope for resolution to persistent drilling problems
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Oil and natural gas is one of the leading industries in Louisiana in terms of economic impact, taxes paid and people employed. In Caddo Parish, some residents say drilling sites are getting closer and closer to their homes. It generates a sound described as a...
The 12 Days of Christmas and Their Importance to Mardi Gras
Did you know that the 12 Days of Christmas actually happen after Christmas? And what in the world does Christmas have to do with Mardi Gras? Buckle your seatbelt, because it's one heck of a story. Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it...
KTBS
Holiday Trail of Lights in Logansport, La.
LOGANSPORT, La. - If you're looking for a great holiday destination, look no further than Logansport, Louisiana. Logansport has a lot to offer. It's is part of the Holiday Trail of Lights, there's the Sabine River, and of course the annual Sand Bass Tournament. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis says it's...
Shreveport Here’s How to Prep For Arctic Front Headed Our Way
Friday - Sunny, with a high near 26. Friday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Saturday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Christmas Day - Sunny, with a high near 41. If you look closely...
KTBS
String of burglaries plague south Shreveport business
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local business owner is frustrated by the number of break-ins and burglaries he's experienced over the last year. It seems to be a growing problem in the southern part of Shreveport along Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Paul Sutherland, owner of Commercial Power Sports of Shreveport, said...
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters encounter poisonous smoke at battery facility fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke early Tuesday morning when they arrived at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane for a building fire. They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building where they encountered the...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
q973radio.com
Major Candle Recall Affecting Candles Sold In Louisiana and Texas
Over 30,000 candles sold across the country, including in Shreveport have been recalled. Good Matters Three-Wick Candles have been recalled because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break. A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”
KSLA
United Way of NWLA preps for Day of Caring, assists families suffering from tornado damage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is gearing up for their annual Day of Caring. Director of Community Impact Raavin Evans sat down with KSLA to discuss the event. She says nonprofits have the chance to submit project proposals to better the community. Past projects have included things like writing thank you notes, sorting food and doing community clean-ups.
Step Back in Time, Christmas Shopping is Fun at 175-Year-Old General Store in Marshall
Talk about a trip back through time. Did you have any idea that the oldest continuously operating general store in Texas is located right here in East Texas? Just outside of Marshall, TX as a matter of fact. T.C. Lindsey & Co., Jonesville store, in Jonesville just off of I20,...
Update on Bossier Murder and High-Speed Chase
Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. A 43-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound, treated at the scene, and transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.
magnoliareporter.com
Arctic cold is coming -- 6 degrees forecast for Thursday night
Widespread showers, and possibly some embedded thunderstorms, will return to the region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. However, no severe weather is expected at this time. A strong surge of very cold Arctic air is expected to arrive by Thursday, with a slight chance of...
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4) Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house …. Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4)
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
