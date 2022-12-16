ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

1033theeagle.com

TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
TULSA, OK
1033theeagle.com

Hanukkah celebrations held across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tonight was the first night of Hanukkah and several Hanukkah celebrations were held across Tulsa. Congregation B’nai Emunah, held a public festival outside of their synagogue, near E. 21st St. and S. Peoria Ave., which featured music, fried food, lights and a candle lighting. Rabbi...
TULSA, OK
1033theeagle.com

Jenks students earn four-year scholarships through national non-profit

JENKS, Okla. — Two Jenks students have earned full, four-year scholarships after being recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients through QuestBridge, a national non-profit, the Jenks Public Schools announced in a press release. Mercy Kim was matched with Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, one of the top Liberal Arts colleges...
JENKS, OK

