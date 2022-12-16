Read full article on original website
TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
Hanukkah celebrations held across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tonight was the first night of Hanukkah and several Hanukkah celebrations were held across Tulsa. Congregation B’nai Emunah, held a public festival outside of their synagogue, near E. 21st St. and S. Peoria Ave., which featured music, fried food, lights and a candle lighting. Rabbi...
How a BA family clinic is navigating through amoxicillin shortage amidst the ‘tripledemic’
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Jessica Dyer is the founder and owner of Bright Future Pediatrics, a family-focused healthcare clinic in Broken Arrow she opened during the pandemic to provide local families with more support. “It was way harder than I expected. My heart was there. It was just a...
Bixby native, rising country music star talks about family, music, and his future
BIXBY, Okla. — Growing up, Corey Kent played football, wrestled, and performed western swing music. “I worked really hard at those things, and I was just average,” said Kent. “And then I worked really hard at music, and got better than average.”. The Bixby native was in...
Jenks students earn four-year scholarships through national non-profit
JENKS, Okla. — Two Jenks students have earned full, four-year scholarships after being recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients through QuestBridge, a national non-profit, the Jenks Public Schools announced in a press release. Mercy Kim was matched with Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, one of the top Liberal Arts colleges...
