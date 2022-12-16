Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning.
ktalnews.com
Police asking for help finding missing Shreveport teen
The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile. Full story here » https://trib.al/mTbVEga. Police asking for help finding missing Shreveport …. The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile. Full story here » https://trib.al/mTbVEga. Steven Kennedy...
KTBS
Ruston man sentenced to prison for threatening Congress member
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Ruston man who threatened a member of Congress last fall was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty also placed Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, on three years of supervised release. The conviction stems from an incident that happened on...
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
abc17news.com
Louisiana woman, daughter survive tornado in closet
KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s only half a roof on the mobile home Presley Stevens shared with her family. The rest was peeled off Tuesday night when an EF2 tornado blowing approximately 130 mph dropped into the Pecans Farm neighborhood in southwest Caddo Parish. Presley and her young...
KTBS
2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters encounter poisonous smoke at battery facility fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke early Tuesday morning when they arrived at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane for a building fire. They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building where they encountered the...
KSLA
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
KSLA
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
Longview Police identify victims in 2 separate weekend homicide investigations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Longview Police said they are investigating two separate and unrelated homicides from over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas Street on Saturday morning in reference to an assault that had occurred, and officials said they found a body inside the home. The deceased was […]
ktalnews.com
Local church celebrates Christmas with Love Feast
First United Methodist Church in Shreveport has been spreading kindness on Christmas Day for more than four decades with a special event called "Love Feast." First United Methodist Church in Shreveport has been spreading kindness on Christmas Day for more than four decades with a special event called "Love Feast."
Shreveport Felon Convicted on Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court found Jayden Malik Boyd, 23, guilty as charged of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of marijuana.
Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison
A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4) Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house …. Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4)
KTBS
Man killed outside Shreveport bar early Friday identified; suspected shooter dead
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Texas man is dead following an early morning shooting in a bar parking lot and the man who police say pulled the trigger is also dead. In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, Shreveport police said around 2 a.m. a bartender at the Round Bar in the 3000 block of Youree Drive was taking out the trash when she noticed a man standing over another man near a dumpster. He told the bartender to go inside, then the bartender heard a motorcycle leave the scene.
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0