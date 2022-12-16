NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently Opening
Denver may chip in $17 million for youth homeless 'mothership'
Denver's German Christmas market voted one of the best in the country
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) passes the ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) stiff-arms New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on the way to scoring a touchdown at the end of the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) catches the snapped ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; NFL free agent Antonio Brown smiles in the third quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title. So, what is there to expect from the Chiefs (11-3) when they host a .500 team in the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Saturday? "I mentioned...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Dec 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Rams Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to fans as he leaves the field following host Green Bay's victory over the Rams on Dec. 19, 2022.
Cardinals QB Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers
Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Sunday after fellow quarterback Colt McCoy was ruled out for the Arizona Cardinals' game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the news involving his quarterbacks on Wednesday. McCoy, 36, sustained a concussion early in the third quarter of Arizona's 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He was starting in place of the injured...
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Jets
Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate their touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars rookie LB Travon Walker (ankle) out vs. Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Walker did not participate in Wednesday's practice after being limited in each of the two previous sessions. The top overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft was then ruled out for Jacksonville's road game against the New York Jets (7-7) on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. Walker, 22, has 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks,...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans
Dec 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers to host Raiders as Franco Harris tribute turns to sadness
With the playoffs slipping away and little to cheer about in a losing season, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are having even their fondest memories turn into moments of melancholy. The sudden passing Wednesday of Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the eve of the Steelers retiring his jersey and city celebrating one of iconic moments in NFL history has cast a pall over Saturday's Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game. The team said...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Beating Los Angeles Rams
"All in all it wasn’t perfect and there’s a lot of things to still work on and still improve upon, but we’re happy with the win," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after beating the Rams.
Instant analysis: Running game powers cold-weather victory over Rams
GREEN BAY — It wasn’t pretty and makes you wonder whether they have what it takes to win out, but at least the Green Bay Packers got the job done Monday night. So, yes, they’re still alive in the NFC playoff race after a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. The Packers improved to 6-8 win the win heading into a game at Miami on Dec....
Lions creeping closer to playoffs ahead of Panthers matchup
The Carolina Panthers did quite a bit to move into playoff contention. The Detroit Lions have done even more. While their playoff prospects don't necessarily look quite as bright, there's still a solid chance to reach the postseason. The prospects for both teams hinge heavily on the outcome of Saturday afternoon's matchup in Charlotte, N.C. ...
Trevor Lawrence leads surging Jaguars against Zach Wilson, Jets
Bottom feeders to potential division champions in a span of four weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more than something to play for Thursday. The Jaguars are chasing an unlikely bid to win the AFC South when they visit the fading New York Jets at East Rutherford, N.J. Jacksonville (6-8) has won three of its past four games to move within one game of the Tennessee Titans in the division race....
