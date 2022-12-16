ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title. So, what is there to expect from the Chiefs (11-3) when they host a .500 team in the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Saturday? "I mentioned...
Cardinals QB Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers

Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Sunday after fellow quarterback Colt McCoy was ruled out for the Arizona Cardinals' game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the news involving his quarterbacks on Wednesday. McCoy, 36, sustained a concussion early in the third quarter of Arizona's 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He was starting in place of the injured...
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate their touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Jaguars rookie LB Travon Walker (ankle) out vs. Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Walker did not participate in Wednesday's practice after being limited in each of the two previous sessions. The top overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft was then ruled out for Jacksonville's road game against the New York Jets (7-7) on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. Walker, 22, has 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks,...
Steelers to host Raiders as Franco Harris tribute turns to sadness

With the playoffs slipping away and little to cheer about in a losing season, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are having even their fondest memories turn into moments of melancholy. The sudden passing Wednesday of Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the eve of the Steelers retiring his jersey and city celebrating one of iconic moments in NFL history has cast a pall over Saturday's Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game. The team said...
Lions creeping closer to playoffs ahead of Panthers matchup

The Carolina Panthers did quite a bit to move into playoff contention. The Detroit Lions have done even more. While their playoff prospects don't necessarily look quite as bright, there's still a solid chance to reach the postseason. The prospects for both teams hinge heavily on the outcome of Saturday afternoon's matchup in Charlotte, N.C. ...
Trevor Lawrence leads surging Jaguars against Zach Wilson, Jets

Bottom feeders to potential division champions in a span of four weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more than something to play for Thursday. The Jaguars are chasing an unlikely bid to win the AFC South when they visit the fading New York Jets at East Rutherford, N.J. Jacksonville (6-8) has won three of its past four games to move within one game of the Tennessee Titans in the division race....
