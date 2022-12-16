Read full article on original website
Disney+ 2023 Teaser Features First Looks at ‘Loki,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ And More
Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new shows and movies in January, but they’re planning a pretty substantial rest of the year. They just unveiled a teaser for their 2023 highlights today, and it includes new footage of a whole bunch of highly-anticipated series and films. The highlights...
New ‘Spider-Verse’ Poster Confirms More New Spider-Men
If you’re primarily interested in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for the chance to see more weird and wild variants of Spidey onscreen, it seems like you are going to be very happy with this movie. Following the recent release of the film’s trailer, a new poster highlights even more new Web-Heads joining the cast.
‘Avatar 3’: What Will Happen After ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie event a decade in the making. But if all goes as planned, it won’t be the last. James Cameron had already shot Avatar 3 (at least the motion capture for it) before The Way of Water ever opened in theaters, and he’s got the full franchise mapped out through Avatar 5.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Kiss Plots World Domination in Casablanca Records Movie Trailer
Jeremy Jordan's Neil Bogart minces no words about the meteoric rise of Casablanca Records in a new trailer for Spinning Gold. "We were in the business of making dreams come true," the label boss says. "Sold over 200 million records. Became the soundtrack of your life. But how do you expect me to tell you how all of that really happened?"
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
A New ‘Terminator’ Movie Is Being Discussed
While James Cameron didn’t direct a movie between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, he did produce and co-write a few titles, including the most recent Terminator film, Dark Fate. Despite Cameron’s involvement, as well as roles for franchise stalwarts Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, the film was not a hit, which Cameron recently attributed to making “your granddad’s Terminator movie” and having “myopia” about what they had created and what today’s moviegoing audience would think about it.
When Should You Go to the Bathroom During ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
NOTE: If you’re reading this we assume you a) haven’t seen Avatar: The Way of Water yet and b) you have a small bladder. (We can relate.) So we’re not going to spoil the movie in this piece. It contains only the minimal essential info you need to make an informed decision about when to make a dash for the restroom.
Tom Cruise Hypes ‘Top Gun’ Streaming Release By Jumping Out of a Plane
Tom Cruise took a break from jumping out of planes for the next Mission: Impossible to jump out of a plane to thank his fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest movie of 2022. (Yes, he jumped out of a plane on the set of his next movie to...
The Worst Movies of 2022
Time flies at the movies — the good movies. At a bad movie, time seems to stand still, to dilate in defiance of the laws of nature. (Sometimes, when I close my eyes at night, I am back watching The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure. I don’t know why or how. But it is true.) As the old saying goes: No great movie is too long. No bad movie is too short.
Dave Grohl Teams With Pink for Hanukkah ‘Get the Party Started’ Cover
Dave Grohl has partnered with the singer Pink and the instrumentalist Greg Kurstin for the Foo Fighters bandleader's second "Hanukkah Sessions" video of 2022. It's a performance by the three of Pink's 2001 Linda Perry-penned pop hit, "Get the Party Started." Grohl, the rock mainstay and former Nirvana drummer, and...
Win a David Bowie ‘Divine Symmetry’ Prize Package
David Bowie fans were recently treated to a new box set called Divine Symmetry that features music from the Hunky Dory era. Now, one UCR reader can win a copy of the set, plus a Blu-ray copy of the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream and its accompanying soundtrack on CD. Divine Symmetry includes four CDs containing 48 previously unreleased tracks: home demos, BBC radio sessions and various live and studio recordings, plus new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.
‘Pokemon’s Next Season Is the Last Starring Ash and Pikachu
The animated Pokémon television series has been going strong for 25 years. And for an entire quarter century, the hero of the show has been Ash Ketchum — which, you have to admit, is sort of a convenient name for a Pokémon trainer, like a guy named Jeeves actually becoming a butler, or a race car driver named Chevy Malibu or something — and his journey to become a Pokémon master, along with his loyal Pokémon, Pikachu.
Watch Dave Grohl Cover Blood, Sweat and Tears’ ‘Spinning Wheel’
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and director Judd Apatow have shared their take on Blood, Sweat & Tears' 1968 hit "Spinning Wheel." Apatow handles vocals on the track, with Grohl on drums, Kurstin on keyboards and a brass trio in support. The cover was reportedly inspired by a karaoke night the director spent in Hawaii with Grohl’s family.
Hear Ozzy Osbourne Lead Charity Holiday Single
Ozzy Osbourne can be heard narrating a wartime holiday story that opens a new Christmas charity single in aid of cancer victims and their families. Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Duran Duran's ex-guitarist Andy Taylor and former Slade singer Noddy Holder also appear on the track, "This Christmas Time," led by musical collective Evamore, which can be heard below.
35 Jewish Rock Stars
Some of the biggest rock stars in history happen to be Jewish, either by birth or conversion. Given the rich musical tradition of the Jewish people, this should hardly come as a surprise. Songs are used in celebration, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. Holy scriptures are shared out loud in a chanting presentation, rather than simply being spoken.
Terry Hall, Lead Singer for the Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer for the English ska revival band the Specials, has died at age 63. The news was confirmed in a social media post on the band's official accounts. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," reads the post. "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life … the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."
When Iggy Pop Got Freaked Out by Elton John in a Gorilla Suit
Iggy Pop recalled his terror when he faced off with someone in a huge gorilla suit – and it turned out to be Elton John. The incident took place around 1973, and in a recent interview with Mojo, Pop admitted that he, for one, was under the influence of drugs at the time.
Rascals Drummer Dino Danelli Dead at 78
Dino Danelli, drummer with blue-eyed soul pioneers the Rascals in all their incarnations, has died at age 78. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” guitarist Gene Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother.”
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
