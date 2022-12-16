ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

