NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) passes the ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) catches the snapped ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Rams Packers Football
Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek tries to tackle Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas after an interception in the second half on Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Hurts, 7 other Eagles headline Pro Bowl Games rosters
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Dec 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY…
Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their…
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans
Dec 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35 and safety Matthias Farley (41) celebrate after the game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby…
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Rams
The offense relied on AJ Dillon, Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers while Preston Smith led the defense.
Photos: Packers beat Rams on 'Monday Night Football'
AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns in a game which Green Bay never trailed at Lambeau Field.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Beating Los Angeles Rams
"All in all it wasn’t perfect and there’s a lot of things to still work on and still improve upon, but we’re happy with the win," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after beating the Rams.
"Things are looking up" QB Aaron Rodgers on the Packers' playoff hopes
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Sep 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY…
