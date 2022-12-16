NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Texas RB Bijan Robinson to skip bowl, enter draft
Texas running back Bijan Robinson announced Monday he is skipping the Alamo Bowl and entering the NFL draft. Robinson won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back in 2022 after rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and added 19 catches for 314 yards and two TDs. "I've done everything that I tried to do in God's plan...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) passes the ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title. So, what is there to expect from the Chiefs (11-3) when they host a .500 team in the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Saturday? "I mentioned...
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) catches the snapped ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Saints to unwrap winter wonderland at Cleveland on Christmas Eve
The New Orleans Saints tried to acquire Deshaun Watson during the offseason, but he chose the Cleveland Browns instead. Now Watson leads the Browns (6-8) against the Saints (5-9) on Saturday in what forecasters predict will be arctic conditions in Cleveland. It will be the fourth start of the season for Watson, who was suspended for the first 11 games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. ...
Rams Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to fans as he leaves the field following host Green Bay's victory over the Rams on Dec. 19, 2022.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Dec 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Jets
Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate their touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers to host Raiders as Franco Harris tribute turns to sadness
With the playoffs slipping away and little to cheer about in a losing season, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are having even their fondest memories turn into moments of melancholy. The sudden passing Wednesday of Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the eve of the Steelers retiring his jersey and city celebrating one of iconic moments in NFL history has cast a pall over Saturday's Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game. The team said...
Jaguars rookie LB Travon Walker (ankle) out vs. Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Walker did not participate in Wednesday's practice after being limited in each of the two previous sessions. The top overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft was then ruled out for Jacksonville's road game against the New York Jets (7-7) on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. Walker, 22, has 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks,...
Instant analysis: Running game powers cold-weather victory over Rams
GREEN BAY — It wasn’t pretty and makes you wonder whether they have what it takes to win out, but at least the Green Bay Packers got the job done Monday night. So, yes, they’re still alive in the NFC playoff race after a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. The Packers improved to 6-8 win the win heading into a game at Miami on Dec....
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Beating Los Angeles Rams
"All in all it wasn’t perfect and there’s a lot of things to still work on and still improve upon, but we’re happy with the win," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after beating the Rams.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Rams
GREEN BAY – State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Lambeau Field. Offense: B-minus The Rams’ soft coverage made it difficult for the Packers to do much down the field, so they relied on quick passes and the running of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Having a healthy tandem of Christian Watson and...
NFL roundup: Patriots fumble away game to Raiders on last play
Defensive end Chandler Jones recovered a fumble on a lateral play and took it 48 yards to the end zone against his former team with time expired to give the host Las Vegas Raiders a stunning 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening. With the score tied 24-24, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on the final play of regulation. He gained 23 yards before tossing a lateral backward to receiver Jakobi Meyers, who then launched the ball back toward midfield to try...
Bill provision paves draft route for Army LB Andre Carter II
Army linebacker Andre Carter II and other pro prospects at service academies are on the verge of being eligible for the NFL draft. Players at Army, Navy and Air Force would be clear to enter the 2023 NFL Draft under the provision to a recently passed congressional bill filed Tuesday. The provision affords deferred service for players pursuing professional sports opportunities. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Carter had 15.5 sacks last season...
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) pressures Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110622 Raiders Jags Cp 49
Photos: Packers beat Rams on 'Monday Night Football'
AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns in a game which Green Bay never trailed at Lambeau Field.
