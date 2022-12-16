NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver may chip in $17 million for youth homeless ‘mothership’David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) passes the ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title. So, what is there to expect from the Chiefs (11-3) when they host a .500 team in the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Saturday? "I mentioned...
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; NFL free agent Antonio Brown smiles in the third quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Hurts, 7 other Eagles headline Pro Bowl Games rosters
The Philadelphia Eagles, who are an NFL-best 13-1, had a league-high eight players selected for the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, the replacement for the Pro Bowl contest. The NFL revealed the complete rosters on Wednesday, with Philadelphia having six players designated as starters. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson and cornerback Darius Slay were chosen as starters....
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) catches the snapped ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Dec 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Rams
GREEN BAY – State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Lambeau Field. Offense: B-minus The Rams’ soft coverage made it difficult for the Packers to do much down the field, so they relied on quick passes and the running of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Having a healthy tandem of Christian Watson and...
Cardinals QB Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers
Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Sunday after fellow quarterback Colt McCoy was ruled out for the Arizona Cardinals' game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the news involving his quarterbacks on Wednesday. McCoy, 36, sustained a concussion early in the third quarter of Arizona's 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He was starting in place of the injured...
Texas RB Bijan Robinson to skip bowl, enter draft
Texas running back Bijan Robinson announced Monday he is skipping the Alamo Bowl and entering the NFL draft. Robinson won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back in 2022 after rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and added 19 catches for 314 yards and two TDs. "I've done everything that I tried to do in God's plan...
Instant analysis: Running game powers cold-weather victory over Rams
GREEN BAY — It wasn’t pretty and makes you wonder whether they have what it takes to win out, but at least the Green Bay Packers got the job done Monday night. So, yes, they’re still alive in the NFC playoff race after a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. The Packers improved to 6-8 win the win heading into a game at Miami on Dec....
Lions creeping closer to playoffs ahead of Panthers matchup
The Carolina Panthers did quite a bit to move into playoff contention. The Detroit Lions have done even more. While their playoff prospects don't necessarily look quite as bright, there's still a solid chance to reach the postseason. The prospects for both teams hinge heavily on the outcome of Saturday afternoon's matchup in Charlotte, N.C. ...
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rams Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is introduced against the Rams on Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay.
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Jets
Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate their touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Beating Los Angeles Rams
"All in all it wasn’t perfect and there’s a lot of things to still work on and still improve upon, but we’re happy with the win," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after beating the Rams.
