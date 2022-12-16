NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver may chip in $17 million for youth homeless ‘mothership’David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) passes the ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) catches the snapped ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title. So, what is there to expect from the Chiefs (11-3) when they host a .500 team in the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Saturday? "I mentioned...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Rams Packers Football
Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek tries to tackle Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas after an interception in the second half on Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jalen Hurts, 7 other Eagles headline Pro Bowl Games rosters
The Philadelphia Eagles, who are an NFL-best 13-1, had a league-high eight players selected for the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, the replacement for the Pro Bowl contest. The NFL revealed the complete rosters on Wednesday, with Philadelphia having six players designated as starters. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson and cornerback Darius Slay were chosen as starters....
Cardinals QB Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers
Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Sunday after fellow quarterback Colt McCoy was ruled out for the Arizona Cardinals' game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the news involving his quarterbacks on Wednesday. McCoy, 36, sustained a concussion early in the third quarter of Arizona's 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He was starting in place of the injured...
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Jets
Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate their touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars rookie LB Travon Walker (ankle) out vs. Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Walker did not participate in Wednesday's practice after being limited in each of the two previous sessions. The top overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft was then ruled out for Jacksonville's road game against the New York Jets (7-7) on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. Walker, 22, has 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks,...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans
Dec 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Beating Los Angeles Rams
"All in all it wasn’t perfect and there’s a lot of things to still work on and still improve upon, but we’re happy with the win," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after beating the Rams.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Impact of Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon had another high-impact game as a returner for the Green Bay Packers in their victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Instant analysis: Running game powers cold-weather victory over Rams
GREEN BAY — It wasn’t pretty and makes you wonder whether they have what it takes to win out, but at least the Green Bay Packers got the job done Monday night. So, yes, they’re still alive in the NFC playoff race after a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. The Packers improved to 6-8 win the win heading into a game at Miami on Dec....
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Rams
GREEN BAY – State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Lambeau Field. Offense: B-minus The Rams’ soft coverage made it difficult for the Packers to do much down the field, so they relied on quick passes and the running of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Having a healthy tandem of Christian Watson and...
Takeaways from the Green Bay Packers Win Against the Los Angeles Rams - Up & Adams
Takeaways from the Green Bay Packers Win Against the Los Angeles Rams - Up & Adams
