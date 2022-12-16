ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title. So, what is there to expect from the Chiefs (11-3) when they host a .500 team in the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Saturday? "I mentioned...
NFL: NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Jalen Hurts, 7 other Eagles headline Pro Bowl Games rosters

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are an NFL-best 13-1, had a league-high eight players selected for the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, the replacement for the Pro Bowl contest. The NFL revealed the complete rosters on Wednesday, with Philadelphia having six players designated as starters. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson and cornerback Darius Slay were chosen as starters....
Cardinals QB Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers

Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Sunday after fellow quarterback Colt McCoy was ruled out for the Arizona Cardinals' game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the news involving his quarterbacks on Wednesday. McCoy, 36, sustained a concussion early in the third quarter of Arizona's 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He was starting in place of the injured...
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate their touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Jaguars rookie LB Travon Walker (ankle) out vs. Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Walker did not participate in Wednesday's practice after being limited in each of the two previous sessions. The top overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft was then ruled out for Jacksonville's road game against the New York Jets (7-7) on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. Walker, 22, has 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks,...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Rams

GREEN BAY – State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Lambeau Field. Offense: B-minus The Rams’ soft coverage made it difficult for the Packers to do much down the field, so they relied on quick passes and the running of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Having a healthy tandem of Christian Watson and...
