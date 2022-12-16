Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Troy Trojans add nineteen on day one of early signing period
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Less than a week since winning its fifth straight bowl game, the Troy University football program began reloading its roster with the announcement of 19 new additions to the program on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Sun Belt Coach of the Year Jon...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will award money to government and nonprofit organizations that assist the homeless in Alabama. The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance. “Helping others in need is...
wtvy.com
Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer opening first U.S. location in Auburn
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A leader in battery-buffered ultra-fast charging solutions has announced it will build its first North American facility in Auburn. ADS-TEC Energy will invest $8 million in a sales, warehousing, service and assembly facility in the Auburn area. The new site will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S., according to ADS-TEC.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass organization awarded state grant to assist victims of crime
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $5.6 million to help multiple agencies in Alabama assist victims of crime in their communities with the Wiregrass included. The Wiregrass Angel House in Dothan was awarded $159,485 to provide services for victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.
wtvy.com
Two Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men are sitting in the Baldwin County Jail. They’re accused of scamming elderly people out of thousands of dollars to lay down pine straw. Fairhope Police say the bad guys used intimidation to receive a much larger payout than they originally quoted. On...
Alabama man killed when three-wheeled motorcycle hits tree, troopers say
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his three-wheeled motorcycle struck a tree, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. Monday and claimed the life of a Phenix City, Alabama, man. Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was fatally injured when the 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
4-Star Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre Signs With Alabama
Alabama's longest commitment of the 2023 recruiting class signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. Yhonzae Pierre plays outside linebacker and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. According to On3 Sports consensus rankings, Pierre is ranked No. 53 nationally, sixth at EDGE, and the seventh best player in the state of Alabama.
wtvy.com
2nd Annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion Underway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hoops are in full effect in the Circle City. The second annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion kicked off Tuesday with six teams competing in the best way. Pike County took down Malone in game one, Barbour County defeated Chipley in game two. In game three, the...
955wtvy.com
Alabama Newlyweds Spend Honeymoon in Jail
A newlywed couple spends their wedding night in the Henry County jail. Last Thursday the couple, both in their 20s, got stopped for speeding in Abbeville while on their way to Florida for a honeymoon. When police found drugs in the car, both were arrested, still in their wedding attire.
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury has indicted Dialan Beard in the shooting of a man whose body was discovered along a Dothan roadway. Beard, 18, is one of four who police charged in the July death of Garbriel Johnson, an Ashford resident. Also charged with Capital...
wvtm13.com
WTVM
Lee County officials speak on recent trash bills
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County residents are questioning officials about s new trash bill, earlier in the year, Lee County got rid of the dumpster sites by switching over to a curbside cart system. Now many are wondering about this new bill they’re receiving. Residents were told...
81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
Light Reading
Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Alabama in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Alabama received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Alabama is receiving $5,981,081.12 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Alabama jewelry store burglary suspects accused of swiping $115K in luxury bling from Virginia Kohl’s
Two of four suspects in the November burglary of a Rainbow City jewelry store has been arrested on allegations they stole $115,000 in luxury jewels from a Virginia department store days earlier, according to a report. One of the suspects, identified by Rainbow City police as Carlos Ignacio Almara Plaza,...
wtvy.com
Paul Lee to keep powerful Health position in Alabama legislature
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) will remain chairman of the Alabama House Health Committee. His is among a third round of appointments announced Wednesday by incoming House speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter. “These committee chairs will handle some of the most important issues that affect the daily lives of...
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
wtvy.com
Wiregrass holiday garbage collection changes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As we aim towards the holiday weekend just days away, here is a reminder of some changes for garbage collection times here in the Wiregrass:. If you know of any other garbage collection changes in the area, let us know by emailing news@wtvy.com. Subscribe to our...
