Middlesex County, NJ

A New Measure in New Jersey Would Provide Emergency Medical Attention to Anyone Staying in Homeless Shelters

By Marissa Figgs
 5 days ago
followsouthjersey.com

NJ Department Of Human Services Expands SNAP Navigator Program

SOUTH JERSEY — The NJ Department of Human Services has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced recently. SNAP Navigators can help answer questions...
NEW JERSEY STATE
njbmagazine.com

NJEDA Announces Additional $5M for Sustain & Serve NJ Program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today announced plans to allocate an additional $5 million in state funding to Phase 3 of its Sustain & Serve NJ program. Sustain & Serve NJ provides nonprofit organizations with grants to support the purchase of meals from New Jersey restaurants that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the distribution of those meals at no cost to recipients. The announcement comes at a time of year when nonprofits are facing peak demand for food assistance. The funding announced today is expected to support the purchase of an additional 450,000 meals.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Homelessness declined by 9.4% in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report Part 1 to Congress. The report found that there were 582,462 people experiencing homelessness in the United States on a single night in January 2022. In New Jersey, the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Chalkbeat

NYC schools to close rapid COVID response center

New York City’s education department will “permanently close” the command center that collects reports of positive COVID cases among students and school staff, according to an email sent to principals on Tuesday. Along with the Dec. 23 closure of the “Situation Room,” families will no longer receive the automatically generated email notifications about cases in their school communities, and schools will no longer have to send letters about positive cases, said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Residents Rank High With Getting Flu Shots

For the last few years, when we talk about getting vaccinated, the talk has centered around the controversial COVID-19 vaccination. Before there was a thing called COVID-19, Americans would roll up their sleeves and receive a flu shot annually. That has been especially true in the Garden State. According to...
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

The Aftereffects of a Criminal Conviction in New Jersey

Criminal Convictions Have Lasting Impacts on Your Life. A criminal conviction on your record has a long-lasting effect on a person’s life. The immediate consequences are clear. People may have to obtain counsel to help them navigate criminal proceedings. They may have to prepare for trial or plead. This may result in a conviction, jail time, and fines. Once that criminal process is over, the sentence is served, and fines paid, the conviction still affects a person’s life. Below we discuss some ramifications of a conviction in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Safety Aboard Nj Transit’s Buses and Trains is a Top Priority.

KYW Newsradio, New Jersey, USA — SOUTH JERSEY. In an effort to decrease acts of aggression against drivers and personnel, New Jersey Transit has proposed a new policy. If passed, the measure will give transit police the authority to permanently or temporarily ban passengers for inappropriate behavior. : Who...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Drug Settlement, Roadwork Planned In Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Commissioners accepted the settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers that were accused of partially creating the opioid epidemic. The Board accepted two parts of the National Opioid litigation settlement, in the amount of $182,454.84 and $437,843.89. The settlement came from a lawsuit...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
News Channel 34

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

