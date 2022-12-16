A New Measure in New Jersey Would Provide Emergency Medical Attention to Anyone Staying in Homeless Shelters

Read full article on original website
followsouthjersey.com
NJ Department Of Human Services Expands SNAP Navigator Program
SOUTH JERSEY — The NJ Department of Human Services has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced recently. SNAP Navigators can help answer questions...
njbmagazine.com
NJEDA Announces Additional $5M for Sustain & Serve NJ Program
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today announced plans to allocate an additional $5 million in state funding to Phase 3 of its Sustain & Serve NJ program. Sustain & Serve NJ provides nonprofit organizations with grants to support the purchase of meals from New Jersey restaurants that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the distribution of those meals at no cost to recipients. The announcement comes at a time of year when nonprofits are facing peak demand for food assistance. The funding announced today is expected to support the purchase of an additional 450,000 meals.
New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately.
wrnjradio.com
Homelessness declined by 9.4% in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report Part 1 to Congress. The report found that there were 582,462 people experiencing homelessness in the United States on a single night in January 2022. In New Jersey, the...
NYC schools to close rapid COVID response center
New York City’s education department will “permanently close” the command center that collects reports of positive COVID cases among students and school staff, according to an email sent to principals on Tuesday. Along with the Dec. 23 closure of the “Situation Room,” families will no longer receive the automatically generated email notifications about cases in their school communities, and schools will no longer have to send letters about positive cases, said the...
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Employers in New Jersey Would Have to Pay Out More Severance Pay Under a New Law.
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but in hard times, like when the government has to close because of possible health emergencies in the future, it will be even harder and costlier to close a failing business. According to a bill sponsored by Senator...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Is Home to A Wonderful Organisation Dedicated to Aiding Women and Children
My good buddy Martino Cartier started a charity to help women going through cancer treatment and losing their hair due to chemotherapy feel more like themselves again by giving them access to wigs. Wigs & Wishes Is the Official Name of This Nonprofit. The organisation also helps kids who have...
N.J. reports 2,207 COVID cases, 28 deaths — the highest single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,207 COVID-19 cases and 28 confirmed deaths on Tuesday. That’s the highest number of fatalities reported on a single day since Feb. 16, when the state reported 35 deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,965, up 3% from a...
NJ Residents Rank High With Getting Flu Shots
For the last few years, when we talk about getting vaccinated, the talk has centered around the controversial COVID-19 vaccination. Before there was a thing called COVID-19, Americans would roll up their sleeves and receive a flu shot annually. That has been especially true in the Garden State. According to...
newjerseylocalnews.com
In New Jersey, This is the Annual Income Threshold for What is Considered Middle Class.
It stands to reason that if you can succeed here, you can succeed anywhere. New Jersey has many wonderful features, but navigating the state can be challenging. In particular, we face financial difficulties that many other Americans do not. You and your family might not even be able to be considered middle class at this point.
newjerseylocalnews.com
No One, Not Even New Jersey Government Employees, Should Be Denied Their Right to Privacy. | Letters
“Public officials having private addresses? It may be the law,” concerning anticipated state legislation to remove legislators’ home addresses from state records:. Are only public officials—those who “serve” us—deserving of privacy? Why not us?. Shouldn’t we be able to keep every Tom, Dick, and...
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com
The Aftereffects of a Criminal Conviction in New Jersey
Criminal Convictions Have Lasting Impacts on Your Life. A criminal conviction on your record has a long-lasting effect on a person’s life. The immediate consequences are clear. People may have to obtain counsel to help them navigate criminal proceedings. They may have to prepare for trial or plead. This may result in a conviction, jail time, and fines. Once that criminal process is over, the sentence is served, and fines paid, the conviction still affects a person’s life. Below we discuss some ramifications of a conviction in New Jersey.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Legislators in New Jersey Approve Concealed-Carry Legislation Following a Court
On Monday, lawmakers in New Jersey gave final approval to a bill that would reform the state’s weapon carry permit process in the wake of the summer’s landmark Supreme Court decision expanding Americans’ Second Amendment rights. In what is expected to be the final legislative session of...
Bills to toughen penalties against car thieves advance, despite objections
The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced eight bills largely aimed at expanding penalties for car theft, despite social justice reformers' concerns. The post Bills to toughen penalties against car thieves advance, despite objections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Safety Aboard Nj Transit’s Buses and Trains is a Top Priority.
KYW Newsradio, New Jersey, USA — SOUTH JERSEY. In an effort to decrease acts of aggression against drivers and personnel, New Jersey Transit has proposed a new policy. If passed, the measure will give transit police the authority to permanently or temporarily ban passengers for inappropriate behavior. : Who...
Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.
Drug Settlement, Roadwork Planned In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Commissioners accepted the settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers that were accused of partially creating the opioid epidemic. The Board accepted two parts of the National Opioid litigation settlement, in the amount of $182,454.84 and $437,843.89. The settlement came from a lawsuit...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Transportation Has Started the Rule-Making Process to Further Protect Transit Workers
CITY OF NEWARK, NEW JERSEY — On December 14th, the NJ Transit board of directors approved the beginning of the process to pass new regulations aimed to increase protections for transit workers, in compliance with a new state law signed earlier this year. The proposed regulations would lay out...
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
