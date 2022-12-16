Read full article on original website
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video). Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
morrisfocus.com
Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
Police Sergeant Stole $75K From Jersey Shore PBA: Prosecutor
A Wall Township Police Department sergeant has been charged with stealing more than $75,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association, authorities said,. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation into this matter was initiated by the...
Brooklyn bishop Lamor Whitehead arrested on federal charges of wire fraud, extortion
Bishop Lamor Whitehead—the flashy Brooklyn pastor who made headlines in July when he was robbed at gunpoint of $1 million in jewelry during a church service—was arrested Monday on federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman caught with stun gun and cocaine after stealing from Bayonne Walgreens
A woman was caught with a stun gun, cocaine, and narcotic paraphernalia after stealing from the Bayonne Walgreens last night, police said. Kesha Coe, 42, of Jersey City, was charged with shoplifting, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of narcotic paraphernalia, certain persons to not possess weapons, and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Trenton Men Arrested And Charged With Robbery, Assault And Theft At Lawrence Township QuickChek
December 20, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Lawrence Township Police report that pn November 9, 2022 at approximately 9:56 p.m., Lawrence…
newjerseylocalnews.com
Employers in New Jersey Would Have to Pay Out More Severance Pay Under a New Law.
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but in hard times, like when the government has to close because of possible health emergencies in the future, it will be even harder and costlier to close a failing business. According to a bill sponsored by Senator...
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
NYC’s ‘bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead hit with federal charges for fraud schemes
“Bling” Bishop Lamor Whitehead — the flashy Brooklyn pastor who was robbed at gunpoint during a church service earlier this year— was arrested by federal agents Monday for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation, among other charges. Whitehead — who preaches a “prosperity gospel,” drives a Rolls-Royce and often wears pricey jewelry and Gucci suits — was indicted on two counts of wire fraud, one count of extortion, and one count of making material false statements for lying to the FBI, federal prosecutors said. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 65 years in prison. The feds allege Whitehead, 44, swindled one of his...
hudsoncountyview.com
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, injured 1, with illegal handgun after they attacked him
An NJ Transit bus driver shot at three teenagers, injuring one, with an illegal handgun after they attacked him outside of a bus in Jersey City Saturday night, an official said. Charles Fieros, 48 of Staten Island, New York, was charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Does New Jersey Law Mandate a Front Licence Plate?
BRAND NEW JERSEY — Drivers in New Jersey should be aware that as the holiday season approaches, there may be an increase in the number of vehicles on the road without a front license plate. It’s possible that this will cause some motorists to wonder if the state actually permits this.
Man allegedly robs NYC cannabis shop, returns 4 days later to stab employee
A man allegedly robbed a Manhattan smoke shop Wednesday and returned four days later to stab an employee. The worker was stabbed in the stomach by the alleged thief inside Cannabis Gifts in the Garment District at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to police and a coworker. The suspect had tried to steal from the store Wednesday and left behind his backpack, 22-year-old employee Michael Marin told The Post. He returned to the shop Sunday to get his bag back when he allegedly knifed the staffer. “The man that robbed us came back and stabbed one of my coworkers,” Marin said. The...
Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims
TRENTON, NJ – A bill that will stop a predatory towing practice in New Jersey during the state’s car theft epidemic will be considered next week by the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday, the committee will consider a bill sponsored by Monmouth County Democrat Vin Gopal that would prohibit tow truck companies from requiring the owner of a stolen vehicle to pay a fee to release the vehicle from a storage facility. Under this bill, the “Predatory Towing Prevention Act” is amended to prohibit a towing company from charging fees to the owner of a stolen motor vehicle so The post Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Middletown police investigate 3 attempted break-ins
Middletown police are investigating three break-ins in town.
newjerseylocalnews.com
After a Court Ruling, New Jersey Lawmakers Pass a Law Letting People Carry Guns.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Monday, New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that changes the rules for getting a gun carry permit after a U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer expanded gun rights. The bill was passed by the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, during what...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey is the Poorest State in the Union, According to a Recent Study | Editorial
New Jerseyans are optimistic about their government’s finances. 20-year-old first full pension payment. Public retirement system stock portfolio records. Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonprofit think tank that investigates government financial reporting, released a shocking report. The Truth in Accounting “Financial State of the States” report ranks New Jersey...
