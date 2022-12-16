A man allegedly robbed a Manhattan smoke shop Wednesday and returned four days later to stab an employee. The worker was stabbed in the stomach by the alleged thief inside Cannabis Gifts in the Garment District at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to police and a coworker. The suspect had tried to steal from the store Wednesday and left behind his backpack, 22-year-old employee Michael Marin told The Post. He returned to the shop Sunday to get his bag back when he allegedly knifed the staffer. “The man that robbed us came back and stabbed one of my coworkers,” Marin said. The...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO