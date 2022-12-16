NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver may chip in $17 million for youth homeless ‘mothership’David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) passes the ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title. So, what is there to expect from the Chiefs (11-3) when they host a .500 team in the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Saturday? "I mentioned...
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Rams Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to fans as he leaves the field following host Green Bay's victory over the Rams on Dec. 19, 2022.
Jalen Hurts, 7 other Eagles headline Pro Bowl Games rosters
The Philadelphia Eagles, who are an NFL-best 13-1, had a league-high eight players selected for the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, the replacement for the Pro Bowl contest. The NFL revealed the complete rosters on Wednesday, with Philadelphia having six players designated as starters. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson and cornerback Darius Slay were chosen as starters....
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Dec 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) stiff-arms New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on the way to scoring a touchdown at the end of the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Jets
Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate their touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Patriots fumble away game to Raiders on last play
Defensive end Chandler Jones recovered a fumble on a lateral play and took it 48 yards to the end zone against his former team with time expired to give the host Las Vegas Raiders a stunning 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening. With the score tied 24-24, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on the final play of regulation. He gained 23 yards before tossing a lateral backward to receiver Jakobi Meyers, who then launched the ball back toward midfield to try...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Impact of Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon had another high-impact game as a returner for the Green Bay Packers in their victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Rams
GREEN BAY – State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Lambeau Field. Offense: B-minus The Rams’ soft coverage made it difficult for the Packers to do much down the field, so they relied on quick passes and the running of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Having a healthy tandem of Christian Watson and...
Instant analysis: Running game powers cold-weather victory over Rams
GREEN BAY — It wasn’t pretty and makes you wonder whether they have what it takes to win out, but at least the Green Bay Packers got the job done Monday night. So, yes, they’re still alive in the NFC playoff race after a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. The Packers improved to 6-8 win the win heading into a game at Miami on Dec....
Trevor Lawrence leads surging Jaguars against Zach Wilson, Jets
Bottom feeders to potential division champions in a span of four weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more than something to play for Thursday. The Jaguars are chasing an unlikely bid to win the AFC South when they visit the fading New York Jets at East Rutherford, N.J. Jacksonville (6-8) has won three of its past four games to move within one game of the Tennessee Titans in the division race....
Saints to unwrap winter wonderland at Cleveland on Christmas Eve
The New Orleans Saints tried to acquire Deshaun Watson during the offseason, but he chose the Cleveland Browns instead. Now Watson leads the Browns (6-8) against the Saints (5-9) on Saturday in what forecasters predict will be arctic conditions in Cleveland. It will be the fourth start of the season for Watson, who was suspended for the first 11 games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. ...
The Greeneville Sun
435
Followers
4K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0