Denver, CO

NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZ59e_0jlJFEql00

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title. So, what is there to expect from the Chiefs (11-3) when they host a .500 team in the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Saturday? "I mentioned...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Greeneville Sun

Jalen Hurts, 7 other Eagles headline Pro Bowl Games rosters

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are an NFL-best 13-1, had a league-high eight players selected for the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, the replacement for the Pro Bowl contest. The NFL revealed the complete rosters on Wednesday, with Philadelphia having six players designated as starters. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson and cornerback Darius Slay were chosen as starters....
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) stiff-arms New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on the way to scoring a touchdown at the end of the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NEVADA STATE
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate their touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT, MI
The Greeneville Sun

NFL roundup: Patriots fumble away game to Raiders on last play

Defensive end Chandler Jones recovered a fumble on a lateral play and took it 48 yards to the end zone against his former team with time expired to give the host Las Vegas Raiders a stunning 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening. With the score tied 24-24, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on the final play of regulation. He gained 23 yards before tossing a lateral backward to receiver Jakobi Meyers, who then launched the ball back toward midfield to try...
ARIZONA STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Rams

GREEN BAY – State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Lambeau Field. Offense: B-minus The Rams’ soft coverage made it difficult for the Packers to do much down the field, so they relied on quick passes and the running of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Having a healthy tandem of Christian Watson and...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Trevor Lawrence leads surging Jaguars against Zach Wilson, Jets

Bottom feeders to potential division champions in a span of four weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more than something to play for Thursday. The Jaguars are chasing an unlikely bid to win the AFC South when they visit the fading New York Jets at East Rutherford, N.J. Jacksonville (6-8) has won three of its past four games to move within one game of the Tennessee Titans in the division race....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Saints to unwrap winter wonderland at Cleveland on Christmas Eve

The New Orleans Saints tried to acquire Deshaun Watson during the offseason, but he chose the Cleveland Browns instead. Now Watson leads the Browns (6-8) against the Saints (5-9) on Saturday in what forecasters predict will be arctic conditions in Cleveland. It will be the fourth start of the season for Watson, who was suspended for the first 11 games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

