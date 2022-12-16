STARKVILLE — Each of the 13 speakers who climbed the steps to the flower-adorned podium Tuesday inside Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum to pay tribute to Mike Leach offered the audience an anecdote that filled the bowl with laughter. The colors were dull, and the faces of the football heavyweights who pointed their fleet of private jets toward Starkville to remember Leach, who died on Dec. 12 at the age of 61, were solemn. ...

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO