Nancy Kosel age 71, of Sanborn, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Olivia Rehabilitation Center in Olivia, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday December 20, 2022, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield and will continue on from 10:00am until 11:00am at the Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn on Wednesday. Service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00am. The clergy will be Pastor Ethan Boese. Interment will be at the in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, in Sanborn.

SANBORN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO