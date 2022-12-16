Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their final regular meeting of 2022. Assistant City Manager J.R. Wilson and Judy Watson of Rainbow of Challenges addressed the board about the city annexing some ROC property at 3319 Patmos Road. Watson noted they planned to use the property, formerly Wee People, as a group home and an apartment on the property will be utilized as well. City Attorney Randy Wright read an ordinance which would approve the annexation and the board approved it.
hopeprescott.com
Christmas Lights Aglow Around Hempstead County
Christmas Decorations about all over Hempstead County. Here are just a few we’ve observed both in daylight and dark…. Below are the decorations at the Margie Smith home in Blevins…. 18th and Carolyn in the Strong Addition is always lit up. There are far more lights here than we...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Lions Distribute Christmas Baskets
The Hope Lions Club distributed 125 Christmas baskets Monday to needy Hempstead County families. The club has been distributing Christmas baskets since 1950. Proceeds for the baskets are raised by the annual Christmas Auction which is held the first weekend in December.
hopeprescott.com
Billie Lockerby
Mrs. Billie Irene Lockeby, 87, of Delight, AR, died December 16, 2022. She was born April 21, 1935 in Bowen, AR, to Mary Evy Stark and Rufus Franklin Stone. She married Carlos “Bolly” Lockeby August 4, 1951. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two...
hopeprescott.com
Civic Clubs Honor Server
Two Hope Civic Clubs honored their server with a holiday remembrance recently. Kiwanis President Charlotte Bradley and Lions President Dr. Charles Looney honored Ester Solis at recent meetings. Solis, who works for Amigo Juan’s, does an outstanding job serving the clubs and is a great favorite among club members for her cheerful, smiling, upbeat demeanor!
hopeprescott.com
Cox’s Nevada kindergarten class pens letter to Santa
ROSSTON – This is a letter to Santa from Ms. Cox’s kindergarten class at NES. This is Ms. Cox’s Kindergarten class. They have been a good class this year. These are a few things that they would like for Christmas this year. Bocephus would like a phone. Hunter would like a horse. Jaidah wants a tablet. Jadyn wants an iPad. Troy would like a pig. Joseph wants a truck to drive inside. Timylah wants a puppy. Major would like a four-wheeler. Wesley wants a laptop. Westin wants a phone. Jocelynn would like a baby kitty cat. Ka’Miree wants a puppy dog. Shelby wants a hamster. Asher would like Robux for RoBlox. Oakley wants RoBlox. Sapphire would like a Gabby’s Dollhouse. Josh wants a pet bird.
hopeprescott.com
Santa letters from Glass’s class
We are in Mrs. Glasses class at Prescott Elementary. We are very excited about Christmas! We have made you a list of what we want most for Christmas. Brennan wants a PS5, Hudson wants a football suit, Diego wants a basketball goal, Eden wants a PS5, Emme wants a stitch squishmallow, Addilynn wants a big crawling baby that talks, Jabrea wants a Barbie doll, Kingston wants an XBOX 360, Michael wants a magic toy train, Javier ants an anime sasuke toy, Jimena wants a squishy toy, Hunter wants a Buzz Lightyear, Keilani wants a baby doll, Jernai wants an iphone, Conner wants a remote control snake, Trinitee wants an iphone, Zerayah wants a doll and Serenity wants an iphone.
hopeprescott.com
Curry’s packed for holiday event
PRESCOTT – Christmas came early for children attending Curry’s Annual Christmas Party, held at Curry’s Community Center Saturday. The place was packed with children and their parents/guardians, all looking for gifts for the holidays. A table at the far end of the building was full of toys, though the most popular items were the bicycles out front. Each child was given a ticket and those whose number was drawn got to select either a bike or toy to take home with them.
hopeprescott.com
Council approves water rate hike
PRESCOTT – Customers of Prescott’s city and rural water system will be seeing higher bills soon. In its December meeting, Monday night, the Prescott City Council approved rate hikes on both systems. This was done because both the city and rural water system have been operating in a deficit situation. Perry Nelson, water superintendent, said he’s been talking about the situation with City Accountant Carl Dalrymple and officer manager Bruce Bean, along with Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver. Nelson showed them figures where the water rates should be in order for the systems to operate in the black.
KSLA
Texarkana outreach center prepares to help community ahead of winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Extra cold temperatures are expected to hit the ArkLaTex later this week, and many organizations have begun preparing for the weather. Christie Lewis brought bags of winter items to Randy Sams’ Outreach Center in Texarkana on Monday, Dec. 19. “I’ve had a lot of people...
hopeprescott.com
Herring’s first grade letters to Santa
ROSSTON – These are letters to Santa from Herring’s first grade at NES. I have been good this year. for chrismas will you please bring me a toy jet, 2 monster trucks, 1 robot, a phone and a ps5. From,. Jeremiah. Dear Santa,. I have been a good...
hopeprescott.com
TAKING SERVICE TO A NEW LEVEL – How Janet Conway has shined at ROC and now SkyROCit as a Foster Mom
HOPE, AR – It takes a special person to serve as a DSP at Rainbow of Challenges for more than 15 years. Many could even consider that a full career depending on their circumstances. Then deciding to take that experience to a new level by welcoming a foster child...
hopeprescott.com
Calvary Baptist Announces Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services
Anyone looking for a church with a Christmas Eve Candlelight. Service is welcome to attend Calvary Baptist Church at 1301. West Avenue B in Hope at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday evening. ( regardless of the cold! ) The service will include congregational. singing led by Judee Gunter and two Christmas...
arkadelphian.com
Sears closings hit home
A local appliance store that is part of a nationwide chain will soon cease operations, as the franchise recently announced plans to shut stores across the U.S. The Sears Hometown Store in Arkadelphia, located at 2919 W. Pine St., will remain open at least through January, according to owner and operator Harold Ledford.
hopeprescott.com
TYSON FOODS MAKES LARGE DONATION TO THE ROC ANGELS CHRISTMAS DRIVE FOR 15 TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Tyson Foods of Hope are pictured with a mountain of donated toys, clothes, blankets,. coats, and toiletries. The donation was made by the management and team members of. Tyson Foods for the 15th consecutive year. This year, Tyson raised more than $8,700 in. drive which will help the ROC Angels...
hopeprescott.com
Eddy’s third grade class’s Santa letters
These are Santa letters from Ms. Eddy’s class at Prescott Elementary School. gaming chair, the new call duty, 20$, nitedoo switch, soccer ball and goal, a ball, laptop, new sweaters, new shoes. Bentley. Dear Santa,. H have been good by keeping my roo clean. And I have been good...
Baby, It’s Gonna Get Really Cold This Week in Texarkana! Will We See Snow?
Don't panic but it's going to get super cold this week. We are talking crazy, silly, stupid cold. Yes, an Artic Blast of freezing temperatures is heading our way. Right now for Thursday night, the forecast is predicting temperatures anywhere between 9 degrees to 12 degrees. Yikes and we just are not used to temperatures that low in our area. More on that forecast below.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seek suspects in thefts
What appears to be a blue SUV was observed in the early morning hours of December 10 pulling a utility trailer with a Honda side by side. The trailer and UTV were stolen from a neighborhood west of OT’s Landing, according to Wake Village PD. Police suspect that this vehicle made a stop in Wake Village and acquired an ATV from a residence on Goldfinch Road. Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Wake Village Police Department.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Dec. 19
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ktoy1047.com
Overturned truck shuts down traffic
According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. Texarkana, Texas, police...
Comments / 0