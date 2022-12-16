ROSSTON – This is a letter to Santa from Ms. Cox’s kindergarten class at NES. This is Ms. Cox’s Kindergarten class. They have been a good class this year. These are a few things that they would like for Christmas this year. Bocephus would like a phone. Hunter would like a horse. Jaidah wants a tablet. Jadyn wants an iPad. Troy would like a pig. Joseph wants a truck to drive inside. Timylah wants a puppy. Major would like a four-wheeler. Wesley wants a laptop. Westin wants a phone. Jocelynn would like a baby kitty cat. Ka’Miree wants a puppy dog. Shelby wants a hamster. Asher would like Robux for RoBlox. Oakley wants RoBlox. Sapphire would like a Gabby’s Dollhouse. Josh wants a pet bird.

