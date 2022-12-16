ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Talks

Kane Brown Brings a Couple Onstage For a Romantic Dance to ‘Heaven’ [Watch]

Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.
Montana Talks

Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
Montana Talks

Alan Jackson Announces the Birth of His First Grandchild [Picture]

Alan Jackson is celebrating the arrival of his first grandchild. The singer took to social media on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 15) to share the news that his middle daughter, Ali, and her husband Sam Bradshaw have officially welcomed a son. Jackson's grandson was born on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and on...
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy