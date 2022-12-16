Read full article on original website
Related
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reflects on the Christmas Song That Almost Wasn’t
There has long been a magic surrounding The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1982 holiday classic, “Thank God for Kids.” Oaks member Duane Allen knows that magic firsthand: He gets to watch it from the stage each and every night he sings the Christmas hit. “It is a huge...
Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’
As Shania Twain enters into a new chapter in her career, which will include the release of her new album Queen of Me and a major tour, she's looking back on the heartbreak and betrayal she's endured in the past. In a new cover story with People, Twain revisited her divorce from her former producer and husband of 14 years, Robert "Mutt" Lange.
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
Luke Bryan Is Down a Pickup Truck After His Wife’s Latest Prank, But It’s for a Good Cause [Watch]
In the Bryan household, nobody is safe during the 12 Days of Pranksmas — not even Luke Bryan's pickup truck. Bryan's wife Caroline posted video of Day 4 of Pranksmas on Monday (Dec. 19), and it's a doozy: She teamed up with the E3 Ranch Foundation to steal her country star husband's pickup truck and put it up for auction to benefit a charitable cause.
Kane Brown Brings a Couple Onstage For a Romantic Dance to ‘Heaven’ [Watch]
Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.
See Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge’s Stirring ‘Love Walks Through the Rain’ Video
Trace Adkins enlisted celebrated singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge for a song called "Love Walks Through the Rain," and a powerful music video accompanies the thoughtful tune. In the track, written by Mickey Jack Cones, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Kelly Archer, Adkins and Etheridge use a rainstorm to describe the trials one may...
Jelly Roll Admits Spiritual Hypocrisy in Gritty ‘Need a Favor’ [Listen]
Jelly Roll's latest song is a familiar one for anyone who hasn't folded their hands and bowed their head in a while. "Need a Favor" tells the story of man on the verge of losing the love of his life. With nowhere else to turn, he looks to God to do him a favor, even if he doesn't deserve it.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Keeps ‘Pranksmas’ Going With a Bloody ‘Initiation’ Gag [Watch]
It's Pranksmas season in Luke Bryan's household, and the gags and goofs are just heating up. Caroline -- the singer's wife, and a notorious prankster -- posted footage to celebrate Day 2 and Day 3 of the annual 12-day tradition over the weekend. Bryan's mom LeClaire was the target of...
Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’
Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Shares Pics of Their Adorable, Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower [Photos]
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are busy getting ready for the arrival of their first child -- a baby girl -- but the couple recently took some time to celebrate with friends and family at an adorable surprise baby shower, according to a carousel of images that Summer posted on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18).
Alan Jackson Announces the Birth of His First Grandchild [Picture]
Alan Jackson is celebrating the arrival of his first grandchild. The singer took to social media on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 15) to share the news that his middle daughter, Ali, and her husband Sam Bradshaw have officially welcomed a son. Jackson's grandson was born on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and on...
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0