ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Former deputy mayor pitches 'New New York' plan

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams' "New" New York plan includes 40 proposals developed by local leaders and experts. It suggests transforming Midtown and business districts into mixed-use areas and making child care more accessible, among many other things. Richard Buery, a co-chair of the "New" New York panel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New York lawmakers introduce pay raise bill, could be voted on this week

Pay for state lawmakers could reach $142,000 next year under a proposal introduced late Monday night -- making New York the highest paid state Legislature in the country. The measure, introduced in time for the Democratic-led state Senate and Assembly to be voted on by Thursday, would also limit the ability of lawmakers to earn outside income with some exceptions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NY1

The New York City roots of Christmas

Christmas is synonymous with New York City for many, largely in part due to classic holiday films, such as “Home Alone 2,” “Elf” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”. But the holiday’s roots in New York go much deeper, according to Jeff Dobbins, a historical tour guide with the Bowery Boys.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Adams: 'Historic' study will reimagine the Cross Bronx Expressway

When Robert Moses devised a plan to construct the Cross Bronx Expressway in the 1940s, the controversial urban planner set a project in motion that would end up dividing neighborhoods and displacing thousands of residents. In the decades since, “toxic fumes” from the expressway have contributed to high rates of...
BRONX, NY
NY1

NYC Unwrapped: A history of the holidays in the city

There's no holiday season quite like the one in New York City. It's the backdrop for so many classic Christmas movies and songs and it becomes a destination for tourists eager to see the city lit up more than usual. That city-holiday tie has a long history and even the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Adams unveils plan to reimagine Bryant Park, Central Park

Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday announced a new vision for Fifth Avenue that caters to pedestrians. Seventeen blocks along Fifth Avenue — from Bryant Park at 42nd Street to Central Park at 59th Street — will be recreated to be a “safer, less congested, pedestrian-centered boulevard that also prioritizes cyclists, mass transit, and the public realm,” the mayor said in a news release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Rideshare drivers strike for 24 hours against Uber

Catherine White, a tourist from Australia, finished ordering a ride on Uber after shopping along Lexington Avenue. “Four minutes. I think that's pretty good. I don't know what normally here but I'm thinking 4fourminutes is pretty good,” say White. Uber users in midtown seemingly had no issues getting rides...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA employee shoots man at Park Slope subway stop: NYPD

A person was shot by an MTA employee during a dispute at a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting occurred at the Union Street station in Park Slope around 9 p.m. after a man got into a dispute with two MTA employees on the subway, the NYPD said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson celebrates hip hop’s birthplace

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined “In Focus” to celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary. Mayor Eric Adams recently announced $5.5 million in funding for the Universal Hip Hop Museum. It will be located at the Bronx Point Development at Mill Pond Park, and will include gallery spaces,...
BRONX, NY
NY1

HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx

It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Bunting ceremony held for Brooklyn firefighter

The city’s fire commissioner along with FDNY firefighters gathered alongside the family of firefighter William P. Moon II for a bunting ceremony Sunday. The purple and black memorial adorns the front of the Rescue 2 in Brownsville, where the 47-year-old veteran firefighter suffered a tragic accident last week. Officials...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

It's latke time at Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery

Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery, located at 137 East Houston St. on the Lower East Side, has plenty of knishes. Six generations have prided themselves on making the baked comfort food wrapped in dough. The recipe was brought to the U.S. by eastern European Jewish immigrants in the late-1800s. What You...
NY1

Pajama program provides sweet dreams for NYC kids

It’s a lesson in getting a good night’s sleep. It’s all part of a child’s visit to the Pajama Program Center in Murray Hill. The over 20-year-old organization believes that good nights are good days, promoting equitable access to healthy sleep so all children can thrive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy