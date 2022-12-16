Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
NY1
Former deputy mayor pitches 'New New York' plan
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams' "New" New York plan includes 40 proposals developed by local leaders and experts. It suggests transforming Midtown and business districts into mixed-use areas and making child care more accessible, among many other things. Richard Buery, a co-chair of the "New" New York panel...
NY1
Hochul breaks ground on East New York project amid affordable housing push
As part of a building boom in East New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul and local leaders broke ceremonial ground Monday on the first phase of a $1.2 billion mixed-use development with this key centerpiece: “2,400 units. All affordable housing to this community,” Hochul said. The governor added, of...
NY1
Morning Briefing: City considers reopening tent shelters for migrants; New York climate plan moves forward
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Bundle up. We've got a cold start today with readings below the freezing mark. The afternoon will be sunny with a high in the upper 30s. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. City says it’s again...
NY1
New York lawmakers introduce pay raise bill, could be voted on this week
Pay for state lawmakers could reach $142,000 next year under a proposal introduced late Monday night -- making New York the highest paid state Legislature in the country. The measure, introduced in time for the Democratic-led state Senate and Assembly to be voted on by Thursday, would also limit the ability of lawmakers to earn outside income with some exceptions.
NY1
The New York City roots of Christmas
Christmas is synonymous with New York City for many, largely in part due to classic holiday films, such as “Home Alone 2,” “Elf” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”. But the holiday’s roots in New York go much deeper, according to Jeff Dobbins, a historical tour guide with the Bowery Boys.
NY1
Adams: 'Historic' study will reimagine the Cross Bronx Expressway
When Robert Moses devised a plan to construct the Cross Bronx Expressway in the 1940s, the controversial urban planner set a project in motion that would end up dividing neighborhoods and displacing thousands of residents. In the decades since, “toxic fumes” from the expressway have contributed to high rates of...
NY1
NYC Unwrapped: A history of the holidays in the city
There's no holiday season quite like the one in New York City. It's the backdrop for so many classic Christmas movies and songs and it becomes a destination for tourists eager to see the city lit up more than usual. That city-holiday tie has a long history and even the...
NY1
Adams unveils plan to reimagine Bryant Park, Central Park
Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday announced a new vision for Fifth Avenue that caters to pedestrians. Seventeen blocks along Fifth Avenue — from Bryant Park at 42nd Street to Central Park at 59th Street — will be recreated to be a “safer, less congested, pedestrian-centered boulevard that also prioritizes cyclists, mass transit, and the public realm,” the mayor said in a news release.
NY1
Rideshare drivers strike for 24 hours against Uber
Catherine White, a tourist from Australia, finished ordering a ride on Uber after shopping along Lexington Avenue. “Four minutes. I think that's pretty good. I don't know what normally here but I'm thinking 4fourminutes is pretty good,” say White. Uber users in midtown seemingly had no issues getting rides...
NY1
MTA employee shoots man at Park Slope subway stop: NYPD
A person was shot by an MTA employee during a dispute at a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting occurred at the Union Street station in Park Slope around 9 p.m. after a man got into a dispute with two MTA employees on the subway, the NYPD said.
NY1
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson celebrates hip hop’s birthplace
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined “In Focus” to celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary. Mayor Eric Adams recently announced $5.5 million in funding for the Universal Hip Hop Museum. It will be located at the Bronx Point Development at Mill Pond Park, and will include gallery spaces,...
NY1
MTA to cut some weekday service on 7 subway lines, boost service on 5 other lines
The MTA will be making some adjustments to subway service starting in June 2023 that they say better reflects post-pandemic travel trends in the city. But transit advocates and union leadership are opposing the changes, saying the move is a service cut as opposed to a reallocation of resources to where they are needed most, as the MTA claims.
NY1
Morning Briefing: Adams reveals plan to reimagine Bryant Park, Central Park; bunting ceremony for Brooklyn firefighter
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. A nice weather trend is setting up for the next few days. Expect dry and seasonable conditions today through most of the week. Monday will feature sunny skies and just a few clouds. Daytime highs will also peak...
NY1
HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx
It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
NY1
Bunting ceremony held for Brooklyn firefighter
The city’s fire commissioner along with FDNY firefighters gathered alongside the family of firefighter William P. Moon II for a bunting ceremony Sunday. The purple and black memorial adorns the front of the Rescue 2 in Brownsville, where the 47-year-old veteran firefighter suffered a tragic accident last week. Officials...
NY1
It's latke time at Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery
Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery, located at 137 East Houston St. on the Lower East Side, has plenty of knishes. Six generations have prided themselves on making the baked comfort food wrapped in dough. The recipe was brought to the U.S. by eastern European Jewish immigrants in the late-1800s. What You...
NY1
Pajama program provides sweet dreams for NYC kids
It’s a lesson in getting a good night’s sleep. It’s all part of a child’s visit to the Pajama Program Center in Murray Hill. The over 20-year-old organization believes that good nights are good days, promoting equitable access to healthy sleep so all children can thrive.
Comments / 2