Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Aurellias Brew in El Paso Stores and Proceeds Go Directly to Vets
It's a local El Paso brew... and you won't feel guilty drinking it. Aurellia's Bottle Shop & Brewhouse just released a new brew and 100% of the proceeds go to Chapter 187 Disabled American Veterans. That's right - 100% of the proceeds. We had Justin Gibson, owner of Aurellia's Bottle...
Weird, Non Traditional Christmas Cards El Pasoans Might Give
Christmas cards have been a Christmas tradition for eons. A few years ago, I decided to modernize. Christmas cards can be the "bulk", box of 20 for X dollars or they can be unique works of art to be treasured for years and years. Everyone is different on this one.
The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso
Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
Soar into the New Year with these Ziplining Adventures Near El Paso
The new year is upon us and I'm really reflecting on what I want to accomplish in the new year. I've decided I need to be more adventurous! Since the pandemic, I've been a bit of a shut in and I've decided to begin to live life again and on my list of things to accomplish in the new year is go ziplining!
Popular New Years Resolutions Most El Pasoans Should Avoid
New Years Eve is right around the corner and some people are already working on their "new year, new me" strategy. Many will fail. I'm proud to say that I haven't failed at my new years resolution in 20 years. That's when I resolved NOT to make any more new years resolutions. Yep, I'm 20 and 0.
How To Spend The Holidays In El Paso With Out-Of-Towners
I am a transplant. Meaning, I'm not from El Paso. It sure does feel like home, but one thing I always struggled with was how to host MY OWN family from out of town... in a town I wasn't familiar with at all yet. That's really where this list comes...
El Paso’s Top Google Searches for 2022 Include Dispensaries and Cats
The year is coming to an end and with it come some really great end-of-year lists. Today's end-of-year-list comes directly from Google and it reveals the top searches people in El Paso were looking up- and boy is it interesting. El Paso Top Google Searches. 2022 was a whirlwind of...
2 El Paso Neighbors Make Must See List Of Spots In Texas
2 of El Paso's neighbors have made a Texas scenic spots "bucket list". A travel website, thetravel.com, just released their top 10 most beautiful spots in Texas list. All of these places are worthy of being singled out and 2 of them are right in our backyard. Whether you have...
El Paso Nu Metal Fans Rejoice With This Show Happening Soon
El Paso LOVES concerts & it's always an exciting time whenever a new show gets announced. We have a few shows to look forward to in 2023; including Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons at the Don Haskins in March. Well the next month, in April, El Paso will get to enjoy...
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
El Paso Winterfest Is Keeping It Merry and Bright Through January 1
‘Tis the season to shine, and this time of the year no place shines brighter than downtown El Paso. Winterfest has San Jacinto Plaza poppin’ nightly and making spirits bright with more than 400,000 twinkling lights, oversized decorations, and a 55-ft holiday tree. It’s easy to see why Yelp...
The Booze Rock Stars Want El Paso To Give As Christmas Gifts
With Christmas coming up fast, instead of scrambling on what to give your friend, or family member, that loves rock (or a nice cold one), perhaps what you need is staring at you right in the face at your local grocery store. Because what goes great with milk & cookies? Booze!
Make Christmas “More Merry” With A Free Pet For Last Minute Gift
'Tis the season to be jolly and what better way to achieve that than with a new furry friend?. You know you've been thinking about it, or the kids are begging for that missing piece of the family. If so, you're in luck because it won't even cost you any...
Holiday Hours At El Paso Bridges Change, Bad I-10 Traffic Looms
The United States Customs and Border Protection office modified their hours of operation last month and will keep those changes in place into the new year. According to the United States Customs and Border Protection website, these changes were first made for the El Paso Port on November 20, 2022 and will remain in place until at least January 7, 2023.
Local Producer Has Show On CW; His Main Goal is To Help El Paso
We've seen some local filmmakers do some amazing work in the world of cinema & television; take for example Day Shift was a #1 movie directed by an El Pasoan, & we've seen local films win at the Cannes Film Festival. Lately if you've watched The CW channel, you've probably...
HEB Has Heard Our Pleas and Still Hasn’t Opened an El Paso Store
If I've heard it once, I've heard it a thousand times: "El Paso NEEDS an HEB!" I've never even been to an HEB but just hearing how passionate some people are, especially about these buttery tortillas (and the candle that they created!) I hear so much about, makes me upset too at the fact that El Paso doesn't have an HEB!
El Paso Makes List Of Best Texas Cities For Christmas
We may not bear a strong resemblance to the North Pole but we do have some very cool traditions and attractions. An article at springbreakfamily.com listed the top 26 cities in Texas to celebrate Christmas in and El Paso made the cut. Winterfest is one of the things that helped us make it the number 13 spot.
Study: El Paso One of the Best U.S. Cities to Ring in the New Year
According to the list-happy financial website Wallethub, El Paso is among the best cities in America to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Per the voodoo science they used to determine the Best Cities for New Year's, the Sun City is the 19th best in the U.S. and the third-best in Texas ranking higher than Houston and Dallas.
El Paso Icons That Belong In the Texas Radio Hall of Fame
When you think of the greatest names in radio, Howard Stern, Casey Kasem, Wolfman Jack... these are all names that are some of the greatest & most respected in the business. Huge names that would belong in a radio hall of fame. In fact there IS a Texas Radio Hall...
