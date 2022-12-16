ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso

Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Popular New Years Resolutions Most El Pasoans Should Avoid

New Years Eve is right around the corner and some people are already working on their "new year, new me" strategy. Many will fail. I'm proud to say that I haven't failed at my new years resolution in 20 years. That's when I resolved NOT to make any more new years resolutions. Yep, I'm 20 and 0.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas

The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Holiday Hours At El Paso Bridges Change, Bad I-10 Traffic Looms

The United States Customs and Border Protection office modified their hours of operation last month and will keep those changes in place into the new year. According to the United States Customs and Border Protection website, these changes were first made for the El Paso Port on November 20, 2022 and will remain in place until at least January 7, 2023.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

HEB Has Heard Our Pleas and Still Hasn’t Opened an El Paso Store

If I've heard it once, I've heard it a thousand times: "El Paso NEEDS an HEB!" I've never even been to an HEB but just hearing how passionate some people are, especially about these buttery tortillas (and the candle that they created!) I hear so much about, makes me upset too at the fact that El Paso doesn't have an HEB!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Makes List Of Best Texas Cities For Christmas

We may not bear a strong resemblance to the North Pole but we do have some very cool traditions and attractions. An article at springbreakfamily.com listed the top 26 cities in Texas to celebrate Christmas in and El Paso made the cut. Winterfest is one of the things that helped us make it the number 13 spot.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy