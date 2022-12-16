ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
longislandbusiness.com

Hempstead Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County

The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of a Hempstead man for multiple Burglaries and Larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Detectives, a thorough investigation was conducted and the arrest of Defendant Lameek Dean, 38, of 100 Terrace Avenue concluded a 9-month investigation into several burglaries and larcenies. The following are the dates and locations where the crimes occurred:
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Police: Mineola Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Portuguese Heritage Society Building

The Arson Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man for an Arson that occurred in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to 133 Willis Avenue for an active fire in the basement of the Portuguese Heritage Society. An unknown person poured a flammable substance in the basement window and then set it on fire before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The Garden City Fire Department responded and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
MINEOLA, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Medford man arrested for multiple felonies

Suffolk County Police arrested a man near his home in Medford on Dec. 17 for alleged multiple felonies committed during October and December 2022. Fifth Squad detectives received information through the Crime Stoppers program pertaining to a gas station robbery that occurred in Yaphank on November 2. Following an investigation conducted by Fifth Squad detectives, Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, Sixth Squad detectives and Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, the suspect, James O’Brien, was located and arrested outside his residence on Lincoln Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
MEDFORD, NY
News 12

Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach

Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
MASTIC BEACH, NY
BronxVoice

Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
BRONX, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Nassau Cops Arrest 15 Year-Old for Stabbing Incident Outside Uniondale High School

The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a male for an Assault that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2:45 pm in Uniondale. According to officers, two males were involved in an argument outside of Uniondale High School located at 933 Goodrich Street. The argument escalated which led to one male, 15, stabbing another male, 17, several times.
UNIONDALE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. A man allegedly stole a Samsung projector, valued at approximately $800, from Target, located at 2978 Horseblock Road, on Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m.
MEDFORD, NY
longislandbusiness.com

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police Seeking Suspect Who Broke into Valley Stream Car, Stole Wallet

The Fifth Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 am in Valley Stream. According to detectives, an unknown male entered an unlocked white BMW sedan that was parked in the driveway of a residential home located on Lyon Street. The suspect removed a wallet containing multiple credit cards before fleeing the scene.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

