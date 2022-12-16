The Arson Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man for an Arson that occurred in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to 133 Willis Avenue for an active fire in the basement of the Portuguese Heritage Society. An unknown person poured a flammable substance in the basement window and then set it on fire before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The Garden City Fire Department responded and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

MINEOLA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO