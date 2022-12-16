Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Prolific Burglar Nabbed For Break-Ins At Nassau County Businesses, DA Says
A man with a history of arrests is facing more charges after allegedly breaking into several Long Island businesses. Lameek Dean, age 38, of Hempstead, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a nine-month investigation into numerous burglaries and larcenies around Nassau County, according to police. Investigators said the break-ins occurred...
longislandbusiness.com
Hempstead Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County
The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of a Hempstead man for multiple Burglaries and Larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Detectives, a thorough investigation was conducted and the arrest of Defendant Lameek Dean, 38, of 100 Terrace Avenue concluded a 9-month investigation into several burglaries and larcenies. The following are the dates and locations where the crimes occurred:
Man, Woman Steal $1.3K In Clothing From Oceanside Banana Republic, Police Say
Two people are wanted for allegedly stealing clothing valued at $1,305 from a Long Island store. The incident happened at the Banana Republic on Long Beach Road in Oceanside at about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Wednesday, Dec. 21. NCPD asked anyone...
longislandbusiness.com
Police: Mineola Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Portuguese Heritage Society Building
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man for an Arson that occurred in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to 133 Willis Avenue for an active fire in the basement of the Portuguese Heritage Society. An unknown person poured a flammable substance in the basement window and then set it on fire before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The Garden City Fire Department responded and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
Police: 2 people wanted for distracting woman, stealing her purse in Manhasset
Detectives say the pair told the woman she dropped money in the parking lot of the Whole Foods on Northern Boulevard.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Medford man arrested for multiple felonies
Suffolk County Police arrested a man near his home in Medford on Dec. 17 for alleged multiple felonies committed during October and December 2022. Fifth Squad detectives received information through the Crime Stoppers program pertaining to a gas station robbery that occurred in Yaphank on November 2. Following an investigation conducted by Fifth Squad detectives, Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, Sixth Squad detectives and Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, the suspect, James O’Brien, was located and arrested outside his residence on Lincoln Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
News 12
Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach
Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint
BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau Cops Arrest 15 Year-Old for Stabbing Incident Outside Uniondale High School
The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a male for an Assault that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2:45 pm in Uniondale. According to officers, two males were involved in an argument outside of Uniondale High School located at 933 Goodrich Street. The argument escalated which led to one male, 15, stabbing another male, 17, several times.
'Suspicious' Fire Damages Popular South Farmingdale Cafe
A Long Island coffee shop was heavily damaged in a fire that has been deemed suspicious by the fire marshal's office. The fire took place in Nassau County around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Café La Bella Notte on Merritts Road in South Farmingdale. The fire, which...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. A man allegedly stole a Samsung projector, valued at approximately $800, from Target, located at 2978 Horseblock Road, on Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m.
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau DA: Manhattan Man Convicted of Assault for DWI Crash that Paralyzed Passenger
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Manhattan man, previously convicted of murder in 1992, was convicted by a jury on Friday of Assault and other charges for a DWI crash that left a 58-year-old woman paralyzed from the chest down in December 2020. Lumumba Woods, 50, was...
15-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Teen, Age 17, In Front Of Uniondale HS, Police Say
A 15-year-old Long Island boy has been charged with assault after allegedly stabbing another teen several times in front of a school. The attack took place in Uniondale around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 in front of Uniondale High School located at 933 Goodrich St. According to officers, during...
longislandbusiness.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police Seeking Suspect Who Broke into Valley Stream Car, Stole Wallet
The Fifth Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 am in Valley Stream. According to detectives, an unknown male entered an unlocked white BMW sedan that was parked in the driveway of a residential home located on Lyon Street. The suspect removed a wallet containing multiple credit cards before fleeing the scene.
Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say
Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
Shots-Fired Incident Leads To Charges For 20-Year-Old Driver, 4 Passengers In Smithtown
A driver and four passengers were apprehended after police said a shots-fired incident at a state park on Long Island led to the discovery of a ghost gun. A State Park Police officer heard gunfire while on patrol in Nissequogue State Park in Smithtown shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, New York State Police reported.
Police: 3 women arrested for attempting to steal from store, assaulting officer
Officers say it all started with two suspects, 32-year-old Samantha Signorelli, of Freeport, and Baldwin native 25-year-old Michele Brown.
Shoplifter Who Made Off With $24K In Goods Nabbed In Nassau County, Police Say
An 18-year-old man who has made off with almost $24,000 in goods from numerous Long Island department stores has been captured by police. Maki Davis, age 18, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, by Nassau County Police following a six-month investigation. The larcenies, all within Nassau County began...
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau County Legislature Honors NCPD Officer with ALS as Top Cop for December
The Nassau County Legislature recently honored Nassau County Police Department Officer Wayne Resnick from the 4th Precinct as their Top Cop for December 2022. Officer Resnick was diagnosed with ALS in April of 2022 yet continued to show up for work for as long as he was able to. “Officer...
Seen Him? Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Woman In Bay Shore JC Penney
Authorities asked the public for information about a man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman in a Long Island store. A man exposed himself to a woman who was working at JC Penney, located in the Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 19.
