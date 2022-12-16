ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

