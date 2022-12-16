ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Life Wine & Spirits open in Kyle

Country Life Wine & Spirits opened in December at 4520 FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Country Life Wine & Sprits opened in early December at 4520 FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle. The shop sells liquor, beer, wine and other drinks, including soda and juice. 512-262-0487. Zara joined...
Dutch Bros Coffee officially opens its first location in New Braunfels

Dutch Bros Coffee sells a variety of drinks, including Dutch Classics, cold brews and a seasonal menu. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The first Dutch Bros Coffee in New Braunfels opened Nov. 28 at 673 SH 46. The coffee chain that originated in Oregon allows customers to order a variety of handcrafted drinks through a drive-thru or walk-up window. Dutch Bros sells coffee, teas, energy drinks, smoothies, lemonades and more. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com/
Chinese bistro and bar now open in Lakeway

Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December at 1700 N. RM 620, Ste. 110, Austin. The bistro serves different varieties of Chinese-style food, including egg rolls, fried...
Austin-based chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand grows throughout Central Texas

P. Terry’s flies in beef from California and potatoes from Idaho for its burgers and fries. (Courtesy P. Terry's Burger Stand) When P. Terry’s Burger Stand first opened in 2005 as a drive-thru with a walk-up window on Barton Springs Road and Lamar Boulevard, owners Patrick and Kathy Terry aimed to offer all-natural American burgers and fries as fast food with an eye on better quality.
Longhorn Meat Market opens South Austin location

Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. The meat market bought Johnny G's Butcher Block at that same location and transformed it into a second Longhorn Meat Market location. The first location at 2411 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, is closed for renovations. The east side location closed in October 2021 after winter storm Uri prompted the owners to fully renovate that location. According to Manager of Operations Quirino Silva, the east side location will reopen in the spring.
5 new businesses open in Round Rock

The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge is now open in East Austin

Bosses Office replaced Swift Pizza Co. after it closed in October due to several break-ins. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge called Bosses Office opened Dec. 9 in East Austin. The lounge is serving up beer, wine and craft cocktails from the bar as well as stuffed pretzels, an Antonelli's cheese plate and more from the kitchen. The lounge is owned by Kris Swift and Adam Jacoby, the duo behind Grizzelda’s and Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile.
Italian-style fast-food chain Fazoli’s closes Lake Creek location

Fazoli's at Lake Creek closed its doors Nov. 27, but the East Anderson lane location is still open. (Taylor Stover Caranfa/Community Impact) Fazoli’s, an Italian-style restaurant serving pasta and sauces along with freshly baked breadsticks at 13201 N. RM 620, Austin, is permanently closed. Fazoli’s, which was located next to Walmart and Chick-fil-a closed its doors Nov. 27. The East Anderson location at 1300 E. Anderson Lane, Bldg. D, Ste. 1202, Austin, is open and serving the public as usual.
Austin gift guide: 15 ways to support local businesses this holiday season

Austin Art Garage features local, emerging artists with most pieces selling for less than $500. (Glorie Martinez/Community Impact) It is no secret that Austinites love shopping locally—but with so many shops to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Make gift-giving your forte with our condensed list of shops and businesses in Austin offering unique gifts and experiences.
Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown

The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
