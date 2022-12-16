Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. The meat market bought Johnny G's Butcher Block at that same location and transformed it into a second Longhorn Meat Market location. The first location at 2411 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, is closed for renovations. The east side location closed in October 2021 after winter storm Uri prompted the owners to fully renovate that location. According to Manager of Operations Quirino Silva, the east side location will reopen in the spring.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO