Country Life Wine & Spirits open in Kyle
Country Life Wine & Spirits opened in December at 4520 FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Country Life Wine & Sprits opened in early December at 4520 FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle. The shop sells liquor, beer, wine and other drinks, including soda and juice. 512-262-0487. Zara joined...
Dutch Bros Coffee officially opens its first location in New Braunfels
Dutch Bros Coffee sells a variety of drinks, including Dutch Classics, cold brews and a seasonal menu. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The first Dutch Bros Coffee in New Braunfels opened Nov. 28 at 673 SH 46. The coffee chain that originated in Oregon allows customers to order a variety of handcrafted drinks through a drive-thru or walk-up window. Dutch Bros sells coffee, teas, energy drinks, smoothies, lemonades and more. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com/
Chinese bistro and bar now open in Lakeway
Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December at 1700 N. RM 620, Ste. 110, Austin. The bistro serves different varieties of Chinese-style food, including egg rolls, fried...
Denny's offers 24-hour dine-in at Dry River District in Kyle
Denny's opened Dec. 12 at 19020 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new Denny's opened Dec. 12 at 19020 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Kyle. The new location is open 24 hours a day and also has a drive-thru. The diner chain is the newest addition to the...
Austin-based chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand grows throughout Central Texas
P. Terry’s flies in beef from California and potatoes from Idaho for its burgers and fries. (Courtesy P. Terry's Burger Stand) When P. Terry’s Burger Stand first opened in 2005 as a drive-thru with a walk-up window on Barton Springs Road and Lamar Boulevard, owners Patrick and Kathy Terry aimed to offer all-natural American burgers and fries as fast food with an eye on better quality.
Longhorn Meat Market opens South Austin location
Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. The meat market bought Johnny G's Butcher Block at that same location and transformed it into a second Longhorn Meat Market location. The first location at 2411 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, is closed for renovations. The east side location closed in October 2021 after winter storm Uri prompted the owners to fully renovate that location. According to Manager of Operations Quirino Silva, the east side location will reopen in the spring.
Georgetown staple Shanghai Express marks 20 years of serving community Chinese cuisine
A favorite dish at Shaghai Express is the crispy sesame chicken. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) After 20 years of serving Chinese food, the dining room at Shanghai Express remains busy. Keeping a restaurant open for one year—let alone two decades—requires continued support from the community, which owner Leo Ponce said he has in Georgetown.
Suds Brothers Express Car Wash coming soon to downtown Dripping Springs
Construction of Suds Brothers Express Car Wash is expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed in spring 2024. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Suds Brothers Express Car Wash will open at 610 W. Hwy. 290, Dripping Springs, with construction expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed spring 2024.
5 New Braunfels businesses to hold grand openings in 2023
Some of the cheesecake-in-a-jar flavors include blueberry white chocolate, cookies and cream, and toffee turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) As the region continues to boom with economic growth, several businesses are planning to hold grand openings in New Braunfels in 2023. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso...
5 businesses expected to have 2023 openings in Round Rock
A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is under construction at 2630 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, with plans to open in early 2023, according to a company representative. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are five Round Rock businesses with openings planned for 2023:. Amy's Ice Creams will...
5 new businesses open in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge is now open in East Austin
Bosses Office replaced Swift Pizza Co. after it closed in October due to several break-ins. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge called Bosses Office opened Dec. 9 in East Austin. The lounge is serving up beer, wine and craft cocktails from the bar as well as stuffed pretzels, an Antonelli's cheese plate and more from the kitchen. The lounge is owned by Kris Swift and Adam Jacoby, the duo behind Grizzelda’s and Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile.
Italian-style fast-food chain Fazoli’s closes Lake Creek location
Fazoli's at Lake Creek closed its doors Nov. 27, but the East Anderson lane location is still open. (Taylor Stover Caranfa/Community Impact) Fazoli’s, an Italian-style restaurant serving pasta and sauces along with freshly baked breadsticks at 13201 N. RM 620, Austin, is permanently closed. Fazoli’s, which was located next to Walmart and Chick-fil-a closed its doors Nov. 27. The East Anderson location at 1300 E. Anderson Lane, Bldg. D, Ste. 1202, Austin, is open and serving the public as usual.
Austin gift guide: 15 ways to support local businesses this holiday season
Austin Art Garage features local, emerging artists with most pieces selling for less than $500. (Glorie Martinez/Community Impact) It is no secret that Austinites love shopping locally—but with so many shops to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Make gift-giving your forte with our condensed list of shops and businesses in Austin offering unique gifts and experiences.
Second major hospital in New Braunfels celebrates rebranding
The hospital is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Silver LEED building. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Health, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, unveiled a rebranding and erected a new sign Dec. 15 to better signal that it is part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio as Resolute Baptist Hospital.
Regional coffee drive-thru chain On the Grind to open San Marcos spot
On the Grind Coffee is set to open in several new locations in the coming year. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) New Braunfels-based coffee company On the Grind is working on the construction of a new location in San Marcos at 1508 Aquarena Springs Drive that is anticipated to open in September 2023.
Here's a look at 14 senior living options in the Lake Travis-Westlake area
Belmont Lakeway offers independent living, assisted living and memory care. (Courtesy Belmont Lakeway) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Lake Travis-Westlake area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is non-comprehensive. Key:. Independent living communities cater to older adults with...
5 businesses that have recently opened in Pflugerville and Hutto
Owner Dat Nguyen opened Now, Dats Boba in Hutto on Dec. 6. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) An array of business across various industries have opened their doors in Pflugerville and Hutto over the past several months. 1. A new bubble tea shop called Now, Dats Boba had its soft opening Dec....
Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown
The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
