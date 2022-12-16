Robin Lopez wore a microphone for his Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, and the results were tremendous. Robin’s Cavs beat his brother Brook’s Bucks. Robin didn’t see any minutes, so he had plenty of time for jokes, such as when he called out Brook for flopping. Take a look: Robin Lopez... The post Video: Robin Lopez hilariously roasted brother Brook while mic’d up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO