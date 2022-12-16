ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Robin Lopez hilariously roasted brother Brook while mic’d up

Robin Lopez wore a microphone for his Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, and the results were tremendous. Robin’s Cavs beat his brother Brook’s Bucks. Robin didn’t see any minutes, so he had plenty of time for jokes, such as when he called out Brook for flopping. Take a look: Robin Lopez... The post Video: Robin Lopez hilariously roasted brother Brook while mic’d up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Tennessean

How Roman Josi surpassed David Legwand for Nashville Predators all-time points record

Roman Josi go-ahead goal for the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night resulted in a tie. Josi's score 1 minute, 27 seconds into the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center pulled the Predators captain even with David Legwand at 566 career points, the most in franchise history. It also put his team ahead in what turned out to be a 4-2 victory. ...
NASHVILLE, TN

