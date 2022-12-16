Read full article on original website
[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie
Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
Laramie, Let’s Celebrate the Solstice Together
Join The Great Untamed in celebrating the solstice, the shortest day of the year. Join them for a family feast along with some fun activities this Wednesday. Be with the community for an all-around good cheer. It will be a potluck event, so bring a dish to share! Homecooked or...
Weekend In Laramie; It’s FREEZING
TGIF! One last weekend before Christmas! If you still haven't gotten all of your shopping done, this is your last chance! Don't put it off anymore! It has also been getting colder, so make sure to bundle up and stay warm!. Friday, December 16. Laramie Christmas Elf Hunt (Friday to...
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes
With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
National Weather Service: Cheyenne Wind Chill Could Break Record
While record keeping for wind chills is not as meticulous as it is for high and low temperatures, officials with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service say an approaching cold front may approach or smash the known wind chill records. Those records date back to 1947,. According to...
3rd Annual Shop With A Cop In Laramie Happened Last Friday
The third annual Shop with a Cop in Laramie took place in Walmart, last Friday, December 16. A total of 30 elementary students from Albany County School Districts spent their Friday afternoon shopping with an officer, with approximately $150 as they wish. The event is a collaboration of The Laramie...
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
Laramie, If You Need A Holiday Workout, WE GOT YOU
Whether it be for Christmas, or after the Christmas dinner and prepping for the New Year's Party, and you kind of just want to get in shape, here are some easy (well, sort of easy) workouts that you can do!. I personally hate hitting the gym or doing anything that's...
Albany County Emergency Management Reminds Laramie To Stay Safe
With the insanely and dangerously cold weather making its way toward us, the Albany County, WY Emergency Management is reminding us to stay safe. Yes, most of us might be used to this harsh winter weather, but it's always good to take precautions, and maybe help those whose experiencing their first Laramie winter.
Cheyenne NWS: The Most Extreme Wind Chills You May Ever See
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service wants people to know how dangerous the wind chills expected to arrive in southeast Wyoming really are.
Calling All Laramie Elf Hunters; Elves Are Hiding in Downtown
Join the Pleebr Laramie for a Christmas Elf Hunt. Santa's Scout Elves fly to Laramie, Wyoming each night from December 16-18 to report to Santa on whether or not you have been good or bad. Join this fun-filled adventure that will be fun for kids of all ages. All you...
Temperatures Of -32, Wind Chills of – 60 Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about temperatures that could plunge as low as -32 degrees and wind chills that could hit -60 by the middle of this week. That's according to the the agency' s website. The weather service posted the following early this morning:
Are You legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Laramie?
"Winter is coming" for sure, and Laramie has its way of telling you that. With the frigid temperatures on the way, we are currently in a windchill warning. Wind chills lower than -40F to potentially -70F are expected over a large area on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, along with a possible Flash Freeze event. Oh and, the forecast also calls for a chance of snow. Ah... great.
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:. URGENT...
Laramie, Did U Know It’s National Chocolate Covered Anything Day?
Chocoholics rejoice! Today is National Chocolate Covered Anything Day and if you needed a reason to binge on your favorite treats, THIS IS IT. To celebrate this very special and sweet day, we have listed some of the things you can cover with chocolate. But hey, they're not limited to what's listed. Get creative and chocolate cover anything (anything EDIBLE please) that you love!
Laramie, If You’re Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping…
Still have some on the list you haven't finished shopping for? Panicking? No no, don't be. Laramie has your back. The Broke But Happy Trading Co., Dusty Sagebrush Co., and The Sparkly Buffalo will be having a last-minute market event this Saturday!. Come on down and get your last-minute gifts...
Come Down For A FUN Holiday Event At The Laramie Train Depot
The Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot is inviting you to join them for some good cheer at The Laramie Train Depot THIS WEEKEND!. The Holiday Art and Music Thing event will be a free holiday art and music show, for the community to enjoy. There will be over 15...
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. ....
Hey Laramie, FREE Movie Event Happening This FRIDAY
The Gryphon Theatre is inviting you to a free showing of the fun 2003 family/fantasy film, ELF! It's a FREE event for the community to enjoy. So come with all of your family, friends, and even neighbors!. And... not only that! The Laramie Soup Kitchen will be providing free hot...
Another Successful Toys for Tots in Albany County
Toys for Tots returned for another successful year in Albany County, and it was made even more successful with the help of the students from the Wyoming Technical (WyoTech) Institution. WyoTech students had their own internal competition where each class gets a collection box to put the toys in for...
