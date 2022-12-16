ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie

Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie, Let’s Celebrate the Solstice Together

Join The Great Untamed in celebrating the solstice, the shortest day of the year. Join them for a family feast along with some fun activities this Wednesday. Be with the community for an all-around good cheer. It will be a potluck event, so bring a dish to share! Homecooked or...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Weekend In Laramie; It’s FREEZING

TGIF! One last weekend before Christmas! If you still haven't gotten all of your shopping done, this is your last chance! Don't put it off anymore! It has also been getting colder, so make sure to bundle up and stay warm!. Friday, December 16. Laramie Christmas Elf Hunt (Friday to...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes

With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

3rd Annual Shop With A Cop In Laramie Happened Last Friday

The third annual Shop with a Cop in Laramie took place in Walmart, last Friday, December 16. A total of 30 elementary students from Albany County School Districts spent their Friday afternoon shopping with an officer, with approximately $150 as they wish. The event is a collaboration of The Laramie...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie, If You Need A Holiday Workout, WE GOT YOU

Whether it be for Christmas, or after the Christmas dinner and prepping for the New Year's Party, and you kind of just want to get in shape, here are some easy (well, sort of easy) workouts that you can do!. I personally hate hitting the gym or doing anything that's...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Are You legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Laramie?

"Winter is coming" for sure, and Laramie has its way of telling you that. With the frigid temperatures on the way, we are currently in a windchill warning. Wind chills lower than -40F to potentially -70F are expected over a large area on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, along with a possible Flash Freeze event. Oh and, the forecast also calls for a chance of snow. Ah... great.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:. URGENT...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie, Did U Know It’s National Chocolate Covered Anything Day?

Chocoholics rejoice! Today is National Chocolate Covered Anything Day and if you needed a reason to binge on your favorite treats, THIS IS IT. To celebrate this very special and sweet day, we have listed some of the things you can cover with chocolate. But hey, they're not limited to what's listed. Get creative and chocolate cover anything (anything EDIBLE please) that you love!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Hey Laramie, FREE Movie Event Happening This FRIDAY

The Gryphon Theatre is inviting you to a free showing of the fun 2003 family/fantasy film, ELF! It's a FREE event for the community to enjoy. So come with all of your family, friends, and even neighbors!. And... not only that! The Laramie Soup Kitchen will be providing free hot...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Another Successful Toys for Tots in Albany County

Toys for Tots returned for another successful year in Albany County, and it was made even more successful with the help of the students from the Wyoming Technical (WyoTech) Institution. WyoTech students had their own internal competition where each class gets a collection box to put the toys in for...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy