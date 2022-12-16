With some Piroshki on Broadway roots and a Piroshki on 3rd sister, Piroshki at Pike Motorworks is coming to Capitol Hill

Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
New owner lined up for 15th Ave’s Smith — UPDATE
2023 could bring a new start for a longtime part of the 15th Ave E food and drink scene with new ownership lined up for Smith. A new owner with designs on keeping the restaurant’s longtime recipe of quality food and drink in place is finalizing a deal for the Linda Derschang-founded neighborhood pub. Victor Gonzalez is an industry veteran who confirmed his plans with CHS and said he would have more details on the change in ownership soon. Gonzalez said he is planning to take over Smith but is not planning major changes.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Convention Center’s $2B ‘Summit’ expansion — a big bet on a chunk of downtown and reshaping a connection to Capitol Hill — to debut in January
Seattle’s $2 billion convention center expansion that has reshaped one of the key connections between Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle will host its first event in January. The expansion debuts in an uncertain era for the convention industry and work-related travel. The developers of the project have announced a...
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
capitolhillseattle.com
A rough road to RapidRide G for residents and businesses along Madison
With reporting by Jadenne Radoc Cabahug, CHS intern. Construction has reached about 40% completion on the project to transform Madison between the waterfront and Madison Valley across downtown, First Hill, and Capitol Hill into a new “rapid bus transit” corridor. The three-year project is a surprisingly complete overhaul with everything from the city’s sidewalks and intersections to its water and sewer mains being ripped up and replaced along the 2.4-mile route.
KOMO News
2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America
Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
capitolhillseattle.com
Cold — and snowy? — holiday week ahead on Capitol Hill — UPDATE: power outage, Winter Storm Warning
Less than an inch of snow fell on Capitol Hill overnight and streets and sidewalks remained only dusted Monday morning as a week of cold and unsettled weather begins. National Weather Service forecasters say you will still see a few snowflakes here and there Monday but probably no real snow in the city and on Capitol Hill until Tuesday when a new storm pushes over the city and could bring one to three inches of snow with days and nights of snow then rain continuing into Christmas weekend:
This Washington City Is Among Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
q13fox.com
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop
Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022
The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow
Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
kism.com
Whidbey Island 911 calls from 12/16/22
Today in the early episode of I can’t believe it’s news we had another batch of 911 calls from the 360!. Today in the early episode of I can’t believe it’s news we had another batch of 911 calls from the 360!. The man in Oregon...
lynnwoodtoday.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
capitolhillseattle.com
Olympia 2023 legislative agenda will include renewed effort to ban assault weapons, new push to hold gun sellers liable
Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced proposals this week that would ban assault weapons in the state and make sellers liable for negligent gun sales. The group of bills for the upcoming legislative session in Olympia would renew Ferguson’s push for a ban “on the sale, manufacture...
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison For Threatening to Kill Black Customers at Various Stores Across The Country, Including a Cannabis Dispensary in Rockville
According to Buffalo News, a Seattle man, Joey George (37), was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to two years in federal prison for threatening to kill Black customers at a grocery store in Buffalo as well as other businesses across the country, including a cannabis dispensary in Rockville. According...
Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents
Troubled Puyallup contractor Thomas Weems is at the brink. He filed for business and personal chapter seven bankruptcy after owing more than $1 million to his former customers. Now, in a 22-page document, the U.S. Trustee accuses Weems of defrauding creditors and falsifying documents in his filing. “I did read...
