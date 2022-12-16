ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast interview with Lions legend Wayne Fontes

It’s not every day when legendary Lions head coach Wayne Fontes just spontaneously calls into a podcast, but that happened last weekend. Fontes dialed into the Detroit Lions Podcast during our 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon to share his thoughts on the state of the Lions.

Fontes, the team’s head coach from 1988 to 1996, is a very big fan of what he sees from the current Lions under Dan Campbell.

“I’m proud of these Lions,” Fontes said. “You know what, if the season started right now I’d take them to win the Super Bowl.”

He talked about the way the team and the fans are responding to Dan Campbell and how well the team has turned things around this year. It’s a very fun, casual, off-the-cuff 20-minute conversation where Fontes does the vast majority of the talking. He also lets it be known he’s a big Jared Goff supporter.

Enjoy coach Fontes!

