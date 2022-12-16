ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepositivecommunity.com

AACEO First Friday Breakfast

The monthly meeting of the African American Clergy and Elected Officials (AACEO) held at Antioch Baptist Church brings together community stakeholders involved with improving the lives of NYC residents. National Grid President Rudy Wynter was the special guest speaker at the First Friday Breakfast on November 4, 2022. With just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy