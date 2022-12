HOUSTON – The UTSA women's basketball team battled to a tie in regulation, but fell to Houston in overtime, 93-89, on Monday at Fertitta Center. For the second consecutive game, Jordyn Jenkins led the team as she recorded her second double-double of the season, the seventh of her career. Jenkins notched a career-high 35 points, surpassing her previous single game best of 29 points which she recorded at USC last season. She completed the double-double with 11 rebounds. Three more Roadrunners turned in double-digit scoring games – Elyssa Coleman (15), Kyra White (12) and Alexis Parker (11).

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO