Oldham County, KY

wdrb.com

Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Women's Care receives national award from U.S. News and World Report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Women's Care was received a national award for its maternity care on Tuesday. Norton's Women's Care, with childbirth services at Norton Hospital and Norton Women's Children's Hospital, was recognized as High Performing in Adult Maternity Care by U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release. It's the highest award a hospital can earn in the U.S. News list of Best Hospitals for maternity care.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died

This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide.  Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Bousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MSD progressing year after acquiring Bullitt County Sanitation District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is implementing several projects to improve wastewater treatment in Bullitt County. MSD acquired the Bullitt County Sanitation District last year after reports of plagued sewer facilities that were falling apart and leaking waste into public water. As part of the acquisition, MSD is eliminating some of Bullitt County Sanitation District's outdated small wastewater treatment facilities that are over capacity.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY

