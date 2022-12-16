Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
wdrb.com
Parent of JCPS student suing principal with history of abuse complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is suing her son's principal, who has a history of abuse complaints against him. "I don't understand how he was put in charge of a school," said Kelley Hatchell. Inside Hartstern Elementary School, Hatchell said her son was abused by principal Duan Wright.
wdrb.com
Kentucky matching program provides nearly $15 million to help employees with child care costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is set to use $15 million to help employers in the state offer their workers money for child care. The main goal of the program is to get more people back to work. "We've got a real chance here, and we need to...
wdrb.com
Norton Women's Care receives national award from U.S. News and World Report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Women's Care was received a national award for its maternity care on Tuesday. Norton's Women's Care, with childbirth services at Norton Hospital and Norton Women's Children's Hospital, was recognized as High Performing in Adult Maternity Care by U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release. It's the highest award a hospital can earn in the U.S. News list of Best Hospitals for maternity care.
wdrb.com
Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died
This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide. Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Bousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wdrb.com
Petition filed calling for demolition of Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of issues, an iconic structure at Cherokee Park could be coming down. A fence has been up around Hogan's Fountain Pavilion for seven months. Now, a petition to demolish it has been filed over structural concerns. Online records show an application is being...
wdrb.com
Agreement reached regarding legal challenge to Nelson County Schools buildings plan
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A back and forth in Nelson County court ended in an agreement from both sides on Wednesday afternoon. Several people filled the courtroom seats inside the Nelson County Justice Center for the argument involving Nelson County Schools. According to court documents, Nelson County taxpayer Donald Thrasher...
wdrb.com
Louisville fire station on South 6th Street installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fire station has a resource for parents who need help. The Louisville fire station at 1500 South 6th Street now has a Safe Haven Baby Box. Baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender infants. The box is climate-controlled and...
wdrb.com
Confused neighbor in Shepherdsville calls 911 about 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas display
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Just because the decorations go out, doesn't mean police officers can mail it in. Duty still calls at Christmas time in Bullitt County. "Never a dull moment," said Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin. "We have a male standing outside," a dispatcher told officers. "He is naked. He...
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
wdrb.com
15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
wdrb.com
Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
wdrb.com
Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
wdrb.com
LMPD's mounted patrol enhancing security at shopping areas this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is using an additional stable of security working to prevent crime and build community relationships this holiday shopping season. LMPD's Mounted Patrol Unit is walking around parking lots in shopping areas this December. On Monday, there was slow moving traffic and a packed...
wdrb.com
MSD progressing year after acquiring Bullitt County Sanitation District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is implementing several projects to improve wastewater treatment in Bullitt County. MSD acquired the Bullitt County Sanitation District last year after reports of plagued sewer facilities that were falling apart and leaking waste into public water. As part of the acquisition, MSD is eliminating some of Bullitt County Sanitation District's outdated small wastewater treatment facilities that are over capacity.
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
wdrb.com
Historic west Louisville church to receive $2 million expansion project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic church in west Louisville will transform into a place of opportunity. The Village at West Jefferson will expand to include a major project to revitalize and re-purpose St. Peter's United Church of Christ. The first phase of the village opened in the summer of...
wdrb.com
Caesars Southern Indiana offers the opportunity of dealing Blackjack for a living
ELIZABETH, In (WDRB) -- Learn the rules of the game at Caesars Southern Indiana. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets an education at Blackjack Dealer School. Caesars Southern Indiana Dealer school is open for anyone 21 years old and older. Under 21 can apply as long as you will be 21 by...
Comments / 0