BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday. We are less than 36 hours out before an Arctic air mass moves into Central Alabama giving us dangerously cold temperatures. We have declared Friday and Saturday (Christmas Eve) a First Alert Weather Day. Please don’t forget the 4 P’s: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People. Temperatures are forecast to drop 30-40 degrees in a matter of 3-5 hours Thursday night. We will likely wake up with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens Friday morning with wind chills at or below zero. Temperature extremes this cold can result in hypothermia and frost bite. We recommend people to stay inside to avoid the dangerous temperatures. This is the coldest air we have seen since 2018. It is likely the longest stretch of cold temperatures we have seen since 2014. Finally, this is some of the coldest air that has impacted Central Alabama in late December since 1989. This is an unusual weather event, so we need to make sure our neighbors and pets are safe from these elements. You’ll also need to make sure you winterize your home and practice safety precautions when it comes to space heaters.

