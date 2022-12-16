ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State



Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will award money to government and nonprofit organizations that assist the homeless in Alabama. The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance. “Helping others in need is...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Folks complaining about health concerns from Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A landfill fire in Moody is still burning, and complaints are pouring in from people living miles away concerned about the bad air quality and smell. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management met with St. Clair County officials Monday, attempting to discuss next steps. One of...
MOODY, AL
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold headed to Alabama Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, December 23rd and Saturday, December 24th. A strong cold front will bring an abnormally cold Arctic air mass as far south as the Gulf Coast, allowing temperatures to plunge widespread into the teens by Friday morning. This could be the coldest air we have seen in central Alabama since January 2018 and the coldest Christmas on record since 1989 for much of our area. Though we could see a brief changeover from rain to flurries Thursday evening, the primary threat will be the bitter cold settling across the state early Friday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s Thursday afternoon into the teens and even single digits in some of our colder spots by sunrise Friday. Winds will also be blustery as the Arctic cold front sweeps across the Deep South with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. When you factor in the wind and air temperature, feels-like temperatures could easily drop below 0°F. Temperatures will likely remain below freezing for many spots all the way through Christmas Day with temperatures struggling to reach any higher than the low 30s even during the “heat” of the afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
FIRST ALERT: One more ‘warm’ afternoon before the Arctic air arrives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday. We are less than 36 hours out before an Arctic air mass moves into Central Alabama giving us dangerously cold temperatures. We have declared Friday and Saturday (Christmas Eve) a First Alert Weather Day. Please don’t forget the 4 P’s: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People. Temperatures are forecast to drop 30-40 degrees in a matter of 3-5 hours Thursday night. We will likely wake up with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens Friday morning with wind chills at or below zero. Temperature extremes this cold can result in hypothermia and frost bite. We recommend people to stay inside to avoid the dangerous temperatures. This is the coldest air we have seen since 2018. It is likely the longest stretch of cold temperatures we have seen since 2014. Finally, this is some of the coldest air that has impacted Central Alabama in late December since 1989. This is an unusual weather event, so we need to make sure our neighbors and pets are safe from these elements. You’ll also need to make sure you winterize your home and practice safety precautions when it comes to space heaters.
ALABAMA STATE

