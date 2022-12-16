Read full article on original website
fordhamsports.com
Ryan Greenhagen Named First Team CSC Academic All-America®
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham University grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named a First Team Academic All-America® as voted by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) it was announced today. Greenhagen receives Academic All-America® honors for the third straight year as he becomes the second Ram to earn the...
fordhamsports.com
Two Rams Named to ACWPC All-America Team
Bridgeport, Pa. – (December 19, 2022) – The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) announced the 2022 ACWPC Division I Men's Varsity All-America Team on Monday. Among those honored were Fordham graduate student Nir Gros (Hod Hasharon, Israel), who was named Third Team All-America, and sophomore George Papanikolaou (Athens, Greece), who received Honorable Mention All-America honors for the second straight season.
fordhamsports.com
James Conway Named HERO Sports NCAA FCS Sophomore All-America
Bronx, N.Y. - Fordham University sophomore linebacker James Conway was named a 2022 HERO Sports Sophomore All-American. He is just one of two Patriot League student-athletes to receive the honor. It is the second straight year that Conway earned All-America honors as last season he was named a HERO Sports...
fordhamsports.com
Asiah Dingle Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week
Newport News, Va. – Fordham graduate guard Asiah Dingle has been named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon, her third career A-10 weekly conference accolade and the third of the year for the Rams. Although the Rams suffered a 78-72 defeat...
