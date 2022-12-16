Magic Eden’s users can earn Magic Points on secondary trade deals. Pilot awards will also be given. It would revise its strategy on artist royalties for new sets. Magic Eden, a renowned cross-chain NFT network, has confirmed the debut of its Magic Eden Prizes program, which enables collectors to build their own profiles across wallets and get rewards immediately on the site. Since this is a test version, all customers can presently create their own accounts; however, pilot prizes will be available later this month.

7 HOURS AGO