Binance NFT marketplace: A detailed review and important facts
With eyes set on trading Bitcoin, Binance crypto exchange was found in 2017. With time, 500 cryptocurrencies were listed, followed by the launch of Binance NFT, Binance’s very own NFT marketplace, in 2021. The marketplace can be both signed up for and utilized absolutely free, and it charges a...
Mercedes-Benz files crypto, NFT and metaverse trademarks
Last month, Today NFT News reported that BMW filed NFT & Metaverse trademark applications. On December 14, another vehicle automotive brand did the same, as tweeted by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis. According to the tweet, Mercedes-Benz has filed trademark applications for Mercedes Benz, Mercedes, the S-Class, G-Class and Maybach. According...
Visa set to facilitate payments on Ethereum blockchain
Global payments behemoth Visa released a report on Monday explaining how the company can eventually interact with the Ethereum network on automatic payments, signaling its increased, ongoing interest in cryptocurrencies. The paper describes how Ethereum users might plan auto-payments sent from self-custodial cryptocurrency wallets with support from Visa. An internal...
Magic Eden introduces New Reward Program
Magic Eden’s users can earn Magic Points on secondary trade deals. Pilot awards will also be given. It would revise its strategy on artist royalties for new sets. Magic Eden, a renowned cross-chain NFT network, has confirmed the debut of its Magic Eden Prizes program, which enables collectors to build their own profiles across wallets and get rewards immediately on the site. Since this is a test version, all customers can presently create their own accounts; however, pilot prizes will be available later this month.
Hedera introduces open-source project for minting, Mintbardotxyz
Mintbar.xyz is a fully accessible Hedera NFT minter designed to aid in the development of the Hedera NFT system, announces Hedera platform. However, there are two categories of people in mind. Technical: an open-source Hedera NFT minter and image software to save development time. Non-Technical: It is a simple, trustworthy...
Animoca Brands shares recap of what they ‘buidl’ with subsidiary Blowfish Studios
Animoca Brands has recently shared its recap of what it built with its associate Blowfish Studios in 2022. Blowfish Studios developed and published Phantom Galaxies, an open-world mech combat game, as the first blockchain-based gamed title with AAA scope and quality. Phantom Galaxies Origin Collection NFT holders will now have...
Daniel Alegre becomes new CEO of Yuga Labs
Daniel Alegre is the new CEO of Yuga Labs. He stepped down as the COO of Activision Blizzard. FCC had declared to file a lawsuit to prevent Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard. Daniel Alegre is announced as the new CEO of Yuga Labs, creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs....
Unstoppable NFTs and Etherscan teams up to launch a suite of integrations
Unstoppable Domains, a Web3 domain provider, will collab with Etherscan and Polygonscan. The connection will make tracing domain addresses on the two blockchain explorers easier. Etherscan and Polygonscan users can use their domains to access over 600 integrations, send, and receive cryptocurrency. Unstoppable NFT announced today a planned suite of...
