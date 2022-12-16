Read full article on original website
Frontier Airlines End-Of-Year Sale Has Tickets Starting At $23
Frontier Airlines wants to end the year with a sale of mega proportions. From now until December 15, you can purchase airline tickets starting at $23 for domestic and $34 for international flights. The economy airline flies to many destinations across the United States. Purchase tickets for yourselves or friends...
Travelers are looking ahead and starting to plan for the new year. CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg joins "CBS News Mornings" to share his insights on some of the most popular destinations for 2023.
