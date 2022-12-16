Read full article on original website
Related
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
7 weird things cats are scared of
Cats are easily spooked but perhaps by more things than you would first guess
Daily Horoscope: December 19, 2022
The moon in Scorpio mingles with Venus in Capricorn at 8:22 PM, inspiring a sweet, affectionate mood. The moon in Scorpio can be emotionally intense, but Venus in earth sign Capricorn has a grounding, sensual quality to it. Their alignment today encourages us to indulge in life’s pleasures, to feel deeply, and enjoy things deeply, too.
Cancer—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Making Major Waves in Your Career This Year
This year, you’re testing your limits and working toward a greater wisdom. Your Cancer 2023 horoscope says you’re learning a lot this year, and once Mars retrograde in Gemini comes to an end on January 12, you may find yourself overcoming some of your fears and letting go of residual emotions. As Mars stations direct in your 12th house of spirituality, you’re feeling inspired to take action toward letting go of lingering grudges and resentments. And when Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships on February 3, you’ll find it easier to establish harmony with those around you. This...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re About to Receive a Rare Opportunity—Don’t Waste It
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 5 to 11 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
TODAY.com
Horoscopes 2023: What the new year has in store for your zodiac sign
Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love. Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies...
Get Ready, Pisces—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Doing a Lot of Growing Up This Year
Your Pisces 2023 horoscope says you’re gearing up for a year of significant milestones, so prepare to bring your A-game. By the time 2023 begins, you will have survived a chaotic holiday season, thanks to Mars retrograde in Gemini driving up the conflict in your fourth house of hometowns and family dynamics. However, that will come to an end on January 12, when Mars stations direct and encourages you to find a solution to the issues that have been waiting for you at home. However, the pressure is only just beginning, especially if you’re a Pisces or Pisces rising. By March...
Gemini—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Start Fresh, Because It’s Gonna Be a Good Year
Have you been feeling frustrated and overlooked? Not to worry, because your Gemini 2023 horoscope says the revenge story you’ve imagined in your mind is finally being set in motion. Things are already looking *way* better than last year, especially because Mars retrograde is finally coming to an end on January 12, stationing direct at 8 degrees Gemini. You’ve spent time looking inward and finding inner validation. Now, it’s time to show the world what you’re made of! By March, you’ll be brought to the brink of a brand new era, especially if you’re a Gemini or a Gemini rising. On...
Elite Daily
Your December 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope Will Have You In Power Mode
The cosmos must have received a tip that this year’s holiday season was going to be eventful, because the astrology for the week of December 19 couldn’t be any more festive. As Sagittarius season comes to a close, the winter solstice on Dec. 21 (aka the start of Capricorn season) greets everyone with a disciplined, goal-oriented welcome, and the upcoming new moon is the perfect way to kick off your holiday vacay. As Jupiter also officially re-enters Aries this week, goal-setting and ambitious planning for the year ahead seems to be the theme of every sign’s December 19, 2022 weekly horoscope, so if you’ve been eager for a nudge in the right direction, this week’s astro-weather has you covered.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Fantasizing About Someone You Barely Know
Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
Scorpio—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Creating a New Home & Building a Better Life
Do you feel like you’ve been taking a *lot* of crap from people lately? Your Scorpio 2023 horoscope says this will be the year you start taking over the reigns of your life! Mars—your ruling planet—has been retrograding through Gemini for the past five months, and as of January 12, it will station direct in your passionate eighth house, renewing your sense of power and strengthening authority over your own life. 2023 will be the year you refine your relationship with love, creativity and self-expression. If you’re a Scorpio or Scorpio rising, you’ll feel the hammer of Saturn when it enters...
Aries—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You May Feel Like a Different Person By the End of the Year
Your Aries 2023 horoscope is off to a good start, because on January 12, Mars will *finally* station direct! Mars is your ruling planet, which has been retrograding through Gemini ever since October 2022. With Mars charging forward through your busy third house, you’ll start off the New Year feeling ready to make plans, meet people and marvel at your exciting itinerary! 2023 will be a year of immeasurable change, especially if you’re an Aries or Aries rising. It all begins on March 7, when Saturn enters Pisces and places pressure on your 12th house of solitude and spirituality until 2025....
Leo—Your December Horoscope Says Your Joy Is Infectious & it’s Lighting Up Every Room
You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
brytfmonline.com
Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships
TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free
Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 19th to 25th 2022
The start of Capricorn Season in this week's astrological forecast coincides with a New Moon in Capricorn, allowing us to pursue a better strategy to achieve stability. Furthermore, Chiron travels Direct, and Jupiter enters Aries.
Elite Daily
Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Down on Their Luck This Week—Here’s How They Can Turn it Around
Every astrological season has its ups and downs, and the sun’s journey through expansive Sagittarius is no exception. Feeling restless? If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 12 to 18, this is a friendly reminder to be patient with yourself. In addition to venturing into the unknown and exploring unfamiliar territories, Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius’ celestial ruler) is making things extra nebulous, not to mention evoking feelings of insecurity. If you’re unsure about the future—this, too, shall pass—don’t get down on yourself. This week’s astro-weather is purposely challenging you to face the music...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
Comments / 1