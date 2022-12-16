I think, they never leave us. I feel that they are still around. Not all the time. But everyday and at certain times. I can feel a very strong sense that My Son, is near. And I feel so comforted by it. It's so hard to explain. This has never happened to me, before. I feel that he is watching me, all the time. He did that everyday, when he was alive. Not that he needed to. He just did. I hope, this continues because I just Love It. God, Bless.🙏❤️
my mom just passed last month on the 25 things have been so hard for me it just feels so not real at all nothing can stop my pain of losing her she was my mom and my best friend we talked each and every day now I just feel lost alone
a paradise Earth God has promised his children will have no more death no more bite or sting of it it will no longer exist in Jesus Christ holy name
Comments / 14