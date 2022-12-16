Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
fox13news.com
Florida may see its coldest Christmas in over 30 years
TAMPA, Fla. - The arctic blast that is covering much of the nation this week leading up to Christmas weekend isn't sparing the traditional winter repellant of Florida either. As (relatively) cold air pushes into the Sunshine State this weekend, Santa might wonder if Rudolph had steered him astray. Low...
fox13news.com
Group joins search for missing Oregon man whose truck was found in Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing man from Oregon who was driving to the Tampa Bay area is nearly two weeks old, but there are new efforts being made to try and find him. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said they last heard from him on December...
fox13news.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
fox13news.com
Man's truck found by Hernando County deputies four days after Oregon family report him missing
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A missing man's truck was found by Hernando County deputies on December 13 near Weeki Wachee High School – four days after his family in Oregon reported him missing. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said it's unlike him to be out of touch with them,...
fox13news.com
Little Saint Nick Foundation gives gift bags to kids in hopes of making hospital stay easier
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - For a child, going to the hospital can be a scary experience. One young man remembers it all too well, and that's why he came up with a way to make hospital stays for kids a little easier. When Raymond Mohler was four years old, he...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area man shows appreciation to essential workers through Lunch For Heroes
TAMPA, Fla. - Patrick Rhodes has a heart of gold. He gives his time to show appreciation to essential workers. "I have two jobs, and I'm able to squeeze in time to give back," said Rhodes. "I think we can all set aside an hour or so to reach back to our community."
fox13news.com
Fish Hawk boy with rare form of leukemia cleared for life-saving transplant after sister was found to be match
TAMPA, Fla. - When 12-year-old Colton King was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, his 16-year-old sister turned out to be the perfect donor match for a bone marrow transplant. Now, he's cancer free and in remission, which means doctors can now move forward with what could be a life-saving bone marrow transplant.
fox13news.com
Florida moving forward with new rules to grant additional marijuana licenses statewide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it...
fox13news.com
Massive winter storm expected to impact holiday travelers
Winter officially begins and it will be feeling like it across most of the country, including Florida. It's coming as millions are expected to travel for Christmas.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay animal shelters waive adoption fees to clear space amid continued overcrowding
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
fox13news.com
State health leaders working on opioid recovery network
Every 14 hours, someone died from an accidental drug overdose in Pinellas County last year. It's one of 13 counties across Florida where state health leaders are implementing a comprehensive approach to tackling the opioid crisis.
fox13news.com
10 cold, stunned sea turtles found in Cape Cod Bay receiving care at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Marine Aquarium is known for their sea animal rescues. Last week, they received 10 cold, stunned sea turtles from the Cape Cod area that are now getting warmed up, so they can be ready for release. The sea turtles will be receiving care by CMA's veterinarian...
fox13news.com
What's Right with Tampa Bay: Little Saint Nick Foundation
For a child, going to the hospital can be a scary experience. One young man remembers it all too well, and that's why he came up with a way to make hospital stays for kids a little easier.
fox13news.com
Advocates pushed for more affordable housing this year as Tampa Bay area saw record rent, home prices
TAMPA, Fla. - It's been a wild year for the Tampa Bay area housing market in 2022, and housing advocates said there’s been success and challenges still to overcome heading into the new year. Families and community advocates pushed for more affordable places to live as the region experienced...
fox13news.com
Students can earn college credits, get pilot's license after Sunlake High expands aeronautics magnet program
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County students can earn college credits and get a pilot’s license before graduating high school after Sunlake High School expanded its aeronautics magnet program this year. Matthew Santos, 17, is one of several seniors working toward his private pilot’s license through the dual...
