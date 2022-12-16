ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

ibmadison.com

Town of Westport to turn commercial land into public open space

The town of Westport, located on the north shore of Lake Mendota in Dane County, has purchased a parcel of land zoned for commercial use and designated it as a public space for preservation and wildlife conservation, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. The land, which was...
WESTPORT, WI
ibmadison.com

UW–Madison increases research expenditures by $16M to retain top-10 ranking

The National Science Foundation has released its 2021 fiscal year Higher Education Research and Development (HERD) data, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison has again ranked eighth in the national research rankings for public and private universities. UW–Madison ranked eighth in the last survey covering the 2020 fiscal year. The rankings are the first to include a full fiscal year reflecting pandemic impacts.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Local businesses planning closures due to winter storm

The winter storm expected to hit arrive in southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening and continue through Friday has compelled several Dane County businesses to announce closures ahead of time. According to a report from WKOW-27, the list of Dane County businesses already planning to close includes:. Babies and Beyond —The business...
DANE COUNTY, WI
ibmadison.com

Middleton’s Goldstein Advisors acquired by Bluespring Wealth Partners

Bluespring Wealth Partners, an Austin, Texas-based wealth management firm, has acquired Goldstein Advisors, a comprehensive financial services firm overseeing approximately $700 million in client assets, according to a news release. Goldstein Advisors is a registered investment adviser in Middleton. Led by Principals Jon Goldstein and Andy Peters, the firm specializes...
MIDDLETON, WI

