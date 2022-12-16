Read full article on original website
County executives call for funding approval for jail consolidation project
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett are calling on the county board to fund the long-debated county jail consolidation project, according to a news release from Parisi’s office. Under new resolutions introduced within the past few days, the county board now has two new options to...
Town of Westport to turn commercial land into public open space
The town of Westport, located on the north shore of Lake Mendota in Dane County, has purchased a parcel of land zoned for commercial use and designated it as a public space for preservation and wildlife conservation, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. The land, which was...
UW–Madison increases research expenditures by $16M to retain top-10 ranking
The National Science Foundation has released its 2021 fiscal year Higher Education Research and Development (HERD) data, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison has again ranked eighth in the national research rankings for public and private universities. UW–Madison ranked eighth in the last survey covering the 2020 fiscal year. The rankings are the first to include a full fiscal year reflecting pandemic impacts.
Local businesses planning closures due to winter storm
The winter storm expected to hit arrive in southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening and continue through Friday has compelled several Dane County businesses to announce closures ahead of time. According to a report from WKOW-27, the list of Dane County businesses already planning to close includes:. Babies and Beyond —The business...
Middleton’s Goldstein Advisors acquired by Bluespring Wealth Partners
Bluespring Wealth Partners, an Austin, Texas-based wealth management firm, has acquired Goldstein Advisors, a comprehensive financial services firm overseeing approximately $700 million in client assets, according to a news release. Goldstein Advisors is a registered investment adviser in Middleton. Led by Principals Jon Goldstein and Andy Peters, the firm specializes...
