Evers doesn’t rule out state funds for train
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers isn’t ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota, according to a report from the Associated Press. Evers told the AP that...
Economic impacts of the child care crisis in Wisconsin
Many areas of Wisconsin face a massive workforce shortage with no relief in sight. While lack of affordable housing and transportation have historically topped the list of causes, a critical lack of affordable child care is now getting urgent attention from employers, according to a report from WisconsinEye. This Newsmakers...
Governor’s Business Plan Contest accepting online entries through Jan. 31, 2023
The 20th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries online for the 2023 competition until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2023. Information can be found at govsbizplancontest.com. The Wisconsin Technology Council produces the contest to encourage entrepreneurs statewide in the startup stages of tech-based businesses. It links...
Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%, according to a report from the Associated Press. Evers came out against an idea being floated by Republican...
Wisconsin residents urged to fact-check internet map for accuracy
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is encouraging individuals to identify inaccuracies and challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) draft of the national broadband map by Jan. 13, 2023, according to a PSC news release. Since unveiling the pre-production draft of the new broadband in November, the FCC has called on consumers, state, local, and Tribal government entities, and other stakeholders, to help verify the accuracy of the data.
$640M in unclaimed money available to Wisconsinites
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) is making its annual pitch to see if residents have any unclaimed property that they could be eligible to receive. “Unclaimed property is intangible assets like cash on, for example, a savings account that you forgot about, or a payroll check that was never cashed, or like a refund from an insurance premium overpayment,” said Erin Egan, director of tax operations for the DOR. “Safe deposit boxes where the rent wasn’t paid or we also get stocks or mutual funds.”
State monitoring TikTok but doesn’t intend to ban the platform
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that his administration is keeping a close eye on state devices that use TikTok, a popular social media app that national lawmakers proposed banning just a day earlier, according to a report from the Associated Press. Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on...
