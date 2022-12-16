The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) is making its annual pitch to see if residents have any unclaimed property that they could be eligible to receive. “Unclaimed property is intangible assets like cash on, for example, a savings account that you forgot about, or a payroll check that was never cashed, or like a refund from an insurance premium overpayment,” said Erin Egan, director of tax operations for the DOR. “Safe deposit boxes where the rent wasn’t paid or we also get stocks or mutual funds.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO