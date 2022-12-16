ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Governor’s Business Plan Contest accepting online entries through Jan. 31, 2023

The 20th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries online for the 2023 competition until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2023. Information can be found at govsbizplancontest.com. The Wisconsin Technology Council produces the contest to encourage entrepreneurs statewide in the startup stages of tech-based businesses. It links...
WISCONSIN STATE
Economic impacts of the child care crisis in Wisconsin

Many areas of Wisconsin face a massive workforce shortage with no relief in sight. While lack of affordable housing and transportation have historically topped the list of causes, a critical lack of affordable child care is now getting urgent attention from employers, according to a report from WisconsinEye. This Newsmakers...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin residents urged to fact-check internet map for accuracy

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is encouraging individuals to identify inaccuracies and challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) draft of the national broadband map by Jan. 13, 2023, according to a PSC news release. Since unveiling the pre-production draft of the new broadband in November, the FCC has called on consumers, state, local, and Tribal government entities, and other stakeholders, to help verify the accuracy of the data.
WISCONSIN STATE
State adds 6,500 nonfarm jobs in November, up 63,900 jobs over the year

The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of November 2022, which show Wisconsin has added 6,500 nonfarm and 5,800 total private sector jobs. The data also shows that Wisconsin had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Middleton’s Goldstein Advisors acquired by Bluespring Wealth Partners

Bluespring Wealth Partners, an Austin, Texas-based wealth management firm, has acquired Goldstein Advisors, a comprehensive financial services firm overseeing approximately $700 million in client assets, according to a news release. Goldstein Advisors is a registered investment adviser in Middleton. Led by Principals Jon Goldstein and Andy Peters, the firm specializes...
MIDDLETON, WI
$640M in unclaimed money available to Wisconsinites

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) is making its annual pitch to see if residents have any unclaimed property that they could be eligible to receive. “Unclaimed property is intangible assets like cash on, for example, a savings account that you forgot about, or a payroll check that was never cashed, or like a refund from an insurance premium overpayment,” said Erin Egan, director of tax operations for the DOR. “Safe deposit boxes where the rent wasn’t paid or we also get stocks or mutual funds.”
WISCONSIN STATE
State monitoring TikTok but doesn’t intend to ban the platform

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that his administration is keeping a close eye on state devices that use TikTok, a popular social media app that national lawmakers proposed banning just a day earlier, according to a report from the Associated Press. Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on...
WISCONSIN STATE
Local businesses planning closures due to winter storm

The winter storm expected to hit arrive in southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening and continue through Friday has compelled several Dane County businesses to announce closures ahead of time. According to a report from WKOW-27, the list of Dane County businesses already planning to close includes:. Babies and Beyond —The business...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%, according to a report from the Associated Press. Evers came out against an idea being floated by Republican...
WISCONSIN STATE
Town of Westport to turn commercial land into public open space

The town of Westport, located on the north shore of Lake Mendota in Dane County, has purchased a parcel of land zoned for commercial use and designated it as a public space for preservation and wildlife conservation, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. The land, which was...
WESTPORT, WI
Thieves take thousands of dollars of TVs stolen from downtown construction site

The Madison Police Department is investigating after thousands of dollars of televisions were stolen from a building under construction, according to a department statement. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Washington Ave. around 9:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, after the crime was reported. Officers are reviewing digital...
MADISON, WI

