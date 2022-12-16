Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver may chip in $17 million for youth homeless ‘mothership’David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
ibmadison.com
Governor’s Business Plan Contest accepting online entries through Jan. 31, 2023
The 20th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries online for the 2023 competition until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2023. Information can be found at govsbizplancontest.com. The Wisconsin Technology Council produces the contest to encourage entrepreneurs statewide in the startup stages of tech-based businesses. It links...
ibmadison.com
Worker incentives gaining popularity in Midwest, but still rare in Wisconsin
For decades, programs that offer public dollars to businesses as incentives to create jobs have played a prominent role in state and local economic development strategies. Now, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a new approach has begun to gain popularity: offering incentives to individual workers instead.
ibmadison.com
Economic impacts of the child care crisis in Wisconsin
Many areas of Wisconsin face a massive workforce shortage with no relief in sight. While lack of affordable housing and transportation have historically topped the list of causes, a critical lack of affordable child care is now getting urgent attention from employers, according to a report from WisconsinEye. This Newsmakers...
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin residents urged to fact-check internet map for accuracy
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is encouraging individuals to identify inaccuracies and challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) draft of the national broadband map by Jan. 13, 2023, according to a PSC news release. Since unveiling the pre-production draft of the new broadband in November, the FCC has called on consumers, state, local, and Tribal government entities, and other stakeholders, to help verify the accuracy of the data.
ibmadison.com
State adds 6,500 nonfarm jobs in November, up 63,900 jobs over the year
The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of November 2022, which show Wisconsin has added 6,500 nonfarm and 5,800 total private sector jobs. The data also shows that Wisconsin had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in...
ibmadison.com
Middleton’s Goldstein Advisors acquired by Bluespring Wealth Partners
Bluespring Wealth Partners, an Austin, Texas-based wealth management firm, has acquired Goldstein Advisors, a comprehensive financial services firm overseeing approximately $700 million in client assets, according to a news release. Goldstein Advisors is a registered investment adviser in Middleton. Led by Principals Jon Goldstein and Andy Peters, the firm specializes...
ibmadison.com
$640M in unclaimed money available to Wisconsinites
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) is making its annual pitch to see if residents have any unclaimed property that they could be eligible to receive. “Unclaimed property is intangible assets like cash on, for example, a savings account that you forgot about, or a payroll check that was never cashed, or like a refund from an insurance premium overpayment,” said Erin Egan, director of tax operations for the DOR. “Safe deposit boxes where the rent wasn’t paid or we also get stocks or mutual funds.”
ibmadison.com
State monitoring TikTok but doesn’t intend to ban the platform
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that his administration is keeping a close eye on state devices that use TikTok, a popular social media app that national lawmakers proposed banning just a day earlier, according to a report from the Associated Press. Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on...
ibmadison.com
Local businesses planning closures due to winter storm
The winter storm expected to hit arrive in southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening and continue through Friday has compelled several Dane County businesses to announce closures ahead of time. According to a report from WKOW-27, the list of Dane County businesses already planning to close includes:. Babies and Beyond —The business...
ibmadison.com
Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%, according to a report from the Associated Press. Evers came out against an idea being floated by Republican...
ibmadison.com
County executives call for funding approval for jail consolidation project
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett are calling on the county board to fund the long-debated county jail consolidation project, according to a news release from Parisi’s office. Under new resolutions introduced within the past few days, the county board now has two new options to...
ibmadison.com
Town of Westport to turn commercial land into public open space
The town of Westport, located on the north shore of Lake Mendota in Dane County, has purchased a parcel of land zoned for commercial use and designated it as a public space for preservation and wildlife conservation, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. The land, which was...
ibmadison.com
Thieves take thousands of dollars of TVs stolen from downtown construction site
The Madison Police Department is investigating after thousands of dollars of televisions were stolen from a building under construction, according to a department statement. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Washington Ave. around 9:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, after the crime was reported. Officers are reviewing digital...
Comments / 0